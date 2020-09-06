NBA New Update: Mark Cuban responds to Donald Trump's tweet, Iguodala reveals the player he believes defends Steph Curry best

USA President Donald Trump is known to express his thoughts on his social media platform Twitter. He recently commented on the NBA's political nature. In latest Dallas Mavericks news, owner Mark Cuban has responded to the President's tweet.

Mark Cuban responds to Donald Trump's tweet about NBA TV ratings

In recent times, many right-wing politicians have criticized the NBA for being too political and that being the reason for the TV ratings being down. The NBA is among the most progressive sports leagues in the country, with players often speaking out on social justice issues. NBA players refused to play a couple of postseason games last month in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shed some light on the topic through a series of tweets recently. He pointed out how the NBA ratings being down is a myth. You can check out the tweets here-

Andre Iguodala claims Jrue Holiday defends Stephen Curry the best

Andre Iguodala has revealed the best defender he has seen guard Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. According to him, Philadelphia 76ers combo guard Jrue Holiday is best at defending Stephen Curry. He made these comments on Bill Simmons podcast. He said-

"I've seen this guy guard Steph Curry very well. Steph still scored, but it's the best I've ever seen anybody guard Steph," Iguodala declared. "And I've seen this guy guard KD (Kevin Durant). And when I saw him guard KD for 40 minutes, I said, 'Whoa.' But I already knew because we were teammates ... Jrue Holiday."

Jrue Holiday is been linked to the Golden State Warriors in NBA trade rumours. Holiday will be an excellent addition to the Golden State Warriors team which already has Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and two time MVP Stephen Curry.

Iguodala added further-

"Jrue Holiday should have been Defensive Player of the Year two or three times," the 2015 NBA Finals MVP said. "He should be a First-Team (All-Defense) player every single year. But he'll never get that household-name credit."

Andre Iguodala is currently with the Miami Heat, who are 3-0 up on the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams play tonight and the Miami Heat will be looking to sweep the number one seed and advance to the NBA eastern conference finals.

