NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors looking to add former All-Star in the off-season

After a promising start, the New Orleans Pelicans' season ended in a disappointing manner. After the end of the regular season, the Pelicans have been exploring the possibility of an NBA trade. According to NBA trade rumors, the Pelicans will be willing to do business with Golden State Warriors.

Latest in NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors to pursue Jrue Holiday

Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans

In an NBA trade rumor going around in the media, Tim Bontemps of ESPN has suggested that Golden State Warriors will be looking to offer an NBA trade package for New Orleans Pelicans combo guard Jrue Holiday. This is what Bontemps thinks about the possible NBA trade-

"The best package Golden State has to attract a star — forward Andrew Wiggins, the No. 2 pick and Minnesota’s lightly protected 2021 first-round pick — would almost assuredly be available if any of those players do hit the trade market."

He continued-

"The most gettable name might wind up being New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, but he turned 30 in June and can hit free agency in 2021."

If the NBA trade rumors are true, there is a good chance that the Pelicans will end up trading Jrue Holiday. Holiday is thirty years old and the Pelicans are looking to build a young core. The New Orleans based team already has potential superstars Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and 2019 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson.

The second pick would be an enticing offer for the Pelicans. The prospect of pairing the second pick with Williamson will be too good to pass on for the New Orleans Pelicans. And if the team isn’t trading Holiday for the No. 2 pick, the argument for dealing him loses a significant amount of weight.

New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic

Jrue Holiday is excellent on and off the ball player and will offer Golden State Warriors much required versatility. He is also a capable three-point shooter and will fit nicely with the splash brothers duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This would also mean the team will have multiple playmakers which helps a lot in the NBA playoffs. If the trade goes through, the Golden State Warriors will once again become favourites for the NBA championship.

