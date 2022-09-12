"There's a similar urgency and a loudness that's necessary on the other side" - Steph Curry sends firm message to Donald Trump ahead of 2024 US elections

Steph Curry is a four-time NBA champion, but despite his popularity, he isn't afraid to speak his mind when it comes to politics. The league's leading three-point scorer took a stance against former US President, Donald Trump.

He has made it clear in the past when he turned down a possible invitation to the White House after the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA title.

"I don't want to go," Steph Curry had said at that point. Soon after, Trump put out a post on his now-suspended Twitter account, saying:

“Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Curry has now made his stance clear once again as the possibility of Trump contesting the 2024 US election becomes a distinct possibility. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Curry said that the "divisiveness" that is very much a part of Trump's campaign must be taken seriously. Curry said:

“Take Trump seriously? Of course. Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country."

That is why Curry feels that Trump's opponents ought to be equally urgent in their messaging while on the campaign trail. The 2022 NBA Finals MVP said:

"As serious and loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side.”

Steph Curry given key to the city of Charlotte

Steph Curry has had a hectic offseason so far. After guiding the Dubs to their fourth NBA title in eight years, Curry has been busy golfing and following up on his many charitable endeavors. At the same time, he has had to make time for several felicitiation ceremonies that are a natural outcome for his growing legend.

Just at the beginning of the month, Curry was given the keys to the city of Charlotte. At the ceremony, Curry revealed that if there was one NBA team that he would consider playing for other than Golden State, it would be Charlotte. Curry had said:

"Everybody asks me, ‘You wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?’ … I am not breaking any news right now. I’m not making any promises. All I would say though is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it."

After winning three NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, Steph Curry won his fourth NBA championship when the Golden State Warriors bested the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals. Curry finished with 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 43.7% 3-point shooting in the Finals.

His performances earned Curry his first ever Finals MVP award of his career. Curry is an eight-time All-Star and is also the NBA's all-time leading three-point scorer in the regular season and the playoffs.

