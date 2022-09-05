"If there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it" - Steph Curry reveals his second choice of team if he didn't play for Dubs

Steph Curry received yet another honor last Thursday (September 1st). A few months after winning his first ever NBA Finals MVP, Curry was awarded the key to the city of Charlotte in a ceremony that took place at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

Curry has close ties with Charlotte since living there for years, having also graduated from Charlotte Christian School.

His father, Dell Curry, played for Charlotte for 10 years between 1988 and 1998 a stint which intiated Steph's relationship with the city.

After receiving the honor, Curry spoke of his ties with Charlotte. He said:

"Charlotte is in my blood. It's in my DNA. I'm so proud. When anybody asks, 'Where are you from?' I wasn't born here, but I am from Charlotte. Best 21 years of my life — spent it here, and I carry it with me everywhere I go."

Steph Curry then went on to reveal the team that he would consider playing for if wasn't at the Golden State Warriors. He said:

"I’ve always said I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me and the experiences and teammates and the journey that we’ve been on."

He continued:

"Everybody asks me, ‘You wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?’ … I am not breaking any news right now. I’m not making any promises. All I would say though is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it."

Steph Curry is a four-time NBA champion

After winning three NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, Steph Curry won his fourth NBA championship when the Golden State Warriors bested the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals. Curry, who finished with 31.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 5.0 apg on 43.7% 3-point shooting in the Finals, took home the first ever Finals MVP award of his career.

Steph Curry is an eight-time All-Star. He is also the NBA's all-time leading three-point scorer in the regular season and the playoffs.

Curry was also named the 2022 All-Star Game MVP on account of his 50-point outing, which came after the two-time scoring champion made 16 triples in the All-Star contest. A two-time league MVP, Curry has also been named in the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 Draft. He has played all 13 of his NBA seasons with the franchise and is signed up with the Warriors for another four years, until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Curry will be 38 by the time his current contract with the Warriors comes to a close. Should he opt to play another season or two in the league at that stage, the city of Charlotte would certainly love to have host him as a player in their NBA team.

