"He's gonna always be slighted because he's little," Gilbert Arenas explains why Steph Curry can never be considered the GOAT, says Warriors superstar is one of the best pound-for-pound players ever

Gilbert Arenas does not think Steph Curry will ever be in the conversation for the GOAT. Arenas recently made headlines for his hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, he had nothing but praise for Curry during a recent interview.

Arenas was a guest on an episode of "VLADTV." The three-time All-Star was asked if Curry had entered the GOAT conversation like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had. However, he believes that the Golden State Warriors superstar will always be behind those guys because of his height and lack of highlight dunks.

"He's gonna always be slighted because he's little," Arenas said. "We have this idea of what a GOAT is supposed to be, 6-6 and above. And when it comes to smaller guys, you have to do so much more to get the same credit.

"He's not a highlight reel when it comes to jumping and dunking and all this aerial stuff. He's a floor general. When you do a highlight reel and you have all the GOATs, you got one that's just purely mesmerizing on shots."

Gilbert Arenas also called Steph Curry one of the best pound-for-pound players ever. Arenas believes Curry will be in the top-two or three if the NBA has a pound-for-pound rankings.

Arenas described Curry as the GOAT of players under 6-foot-3 and compared him to Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"He's like the king of 6-3 and under," Arenas said. "That's how we should do it. 6-3, 6-4 and under, Curry's the king. He's the GOAT. He is the GOAT of that 6-4 and under.

"Just like Mayweather. Because when you talk about the greatest boxers of all time, they're gonna go for the peple who knocked out the most."

What did Gilbert Arenas say about Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Greece.

Gilbert Arenas went after Giannis Antetokounmpo on a recent episode of his "No Chill" podcast. Arenas believes Antetokounmpo does not understand the game. He also thinks the two-time MVP still has a lot to prove.

"He doesn't understand basketball. He plays the sport," Arenas said. "He won a championship, cool. He doesn't really understand how to be great, how to be better, how to train his body."

Several analysts have defended the Milwaukee Bucks superstar from Gilbert Arenas' comments. Stephen A. Smith blasted Arenas on "First Take" and Richard Jefferson called him a d**k on a recent episode of the "Road Trippin'" podcast.

Antetokounmpo has not responded to Arenas' comments since he's busy playing for Greece at EuroBasket. "The Greek Freak" is looking to win his first international trophy. Greece are in Group C with Italy, Croatia, Ukraine, Great Britain and Estonia. They defeated Croatia in their first game of the tournament.

