Will Compton teases wild $1,519.80 FanDuel parlay riding on Aaron Judge and Steph Curry

Former NFL player and "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast host Will Compton shared his sports gambling venture on Instagram. His Instagram story on Friday revealed a four-leg parlay with FanDuel that could have paid out a hefty $1,519.80 from a $100 stake.

Compton, who co-hosts the popular podcast with Taylor Lewan, has recently entered a major sponsorship deal with FanDuel after leaving Barstool Sports. The podcast duo announced their departure from Barstool earlier this year.

On Friday, Compton posted a screenshot of his FanDuel bet slip with the caption "FanDuel freaky Friday parlay." The post came just a few months after Front Office Sports (FOS) reported in January that "Bussin' With The Boys" had landed a "blockbuster" deal with the sportsbook.

Will Compton's IG Story

Will Compton didn't provide additional commentary beyond his caption. The parlays included a multi-sport bet combining NHL, MLB and NBA selections for a potential 15x return on investment.

Compton's $100 wager combined four separate bets. Those are the St. Louis Blues beating the Winnipeg Jets, Jordan Kyrou scoring a goal, Aaron Judge hitting a home run and Steph Curry making at least four 3-pointers.

The gamble didn't pay off for Compton this time. Though the Blues defeated the Jets 5-2 and Curry exceeded expectations with six 3-pointers in the Warriors' 115-107 loss to the Rockets, the other legs failed. Kyrou didn't score in the Blues game, and Judge, despite hitting a triple and double in the Yankees' 3-0 win over the Rays, didn't connect for a home run.

"It was tough" - Will Compton's FanDuel partnership backstory

Will Compton explained the difficult decision of leaving Bastool on his podcast in January. His co-host, Taylor Lewan was quoted by FOS' Ryan Glasspiegel in saying:

"We feel very lucky, and I feel very humbled to be a part of an experience at a company like Barstool for as long as we have been," Lewan said.

Compton added that they would have accepted a 10-20% "hometown discount" to stay, but Barstool founder Dave Portnoy "could not get within 40%" of their outside offer.

"It was tough," Compton said.

While the specific figures weren't disclosed, industry sources told FOS the FanDuel deal was "quite lavish." This partnership reflects FanDuel's strategy to align with personality-driven content, similar to their campaign with Peyton and Eli Manning launched earlier this year.

