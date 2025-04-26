Will Compton loses $1000 bet as Shedeur Sanders goes undrafted after 2 rounds in monumental collapse

Shedeur Sanders' fall in the 2025 NFL draft has been one of the most shocking storylines. From being a projected top-three pick, the ex-Colorado quarterback saw himself fall out of the first two rounds of the draft. The only quarterbacks drafted so far are Cam Ward (No. 1 to the Titans), Jaxson Dart (No. 25 to the Giants) and Tyler Shough (No. 40 to the Saints).

Ad

Shedeur Sanders was expecting to hear his name called in Round 2 on Friday. Unfortunately, the only quarterback to get drafted was Tyler Shough. Ex-NFL star Will Compton provided an update on the bet he had made about the former Colorado QB's draft position.

"I really might lose this $1000 Shadeur Sanders bet to @delaniewalker82 if he gets drafted outside of the 2nd round," Compton wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One day before the 2025 NFL draft, Will Compton was discussing Shedeur's potential draft spot on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast. He made a $1000 bet, saying how the quarterback would go in the first two rounds.

Delanie Walker argued with Compton by predicting that Coach Prime's son won't be picked until round 3. It looks like Walker has emerged as the winner of the $1000 bet.

Shedeur Sanders spent two seasons with the Buffs after transferring from Jackson State. He passed for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns in Boulder. Last season, he helped them to a 9-4 campaign while being honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Ad

After his decision to forego the Combine, several reports suggested that Shedeur Sanders was "brash" and "arrogant." That led to a rapid decline in his draft stock as coaches argued that his personality could affect his game on the field.

Skip Bayless reacts to Shedeur Sanders going undrafted in Round 2

Skip Bayless has been a long-time admirer of Coach Prime and his quarterback son. However, he was disappointed to see Shedeur being passed on by teams in the second round.

Ad

On X, Bayless talked about how no NFL franchise wanted the former Colorado quarterback. He was one of the people who wanted the Cowboys to invest in Shedeur as their future quarterback.

"I guess the entire NFL has said no to Shedeur," Bayless wrote.

Expand Tweet

Things haven't gone the way Deion Sanders had expected for his son. After Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel have been picked on Day 2, which leaves the question of when Shedeur Sanders will hear his name called in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.