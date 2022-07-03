Will Deshaun Watson play in 2022? NFL insider reveals whether QB will suit up for Browns this year 

Deshaun Watson's hearing with the NFL has concluded. Initial reports suggested that the NFL was hopeful of a strict punishment, perhaps a year-long suspension or worse. However, upon the conclusion of the hearing, one NFL insider believes Watson will play this season.

ESPN Cleveland reporter Tony Grossi said that he heard from two separate sources that the quarterback will see the field in some form during the upcoming season.

Both sources preferred to remain anonymous, since they couldn't publicly report on what went on during the closed-door hearings.

What's been revealed from the NFL's Deshaun Watson hearing

That hasn't stopped information about the hearings from trickling out, though. It was no secret ahead of the hearing that the NFL wanted to suspend the quarterback for a long time, perhaps even an unprecedented length. However, Watson's team and the NFLPA cited the lack of punishment for Dan Snyder and Robert Kraft as the reasons why they can't do that.

Washington Commanders owner Snyder has been in hot water for several years over sexual misconduct allegations, among many other troubling reports. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was under fire for similar allegations to those Watson currently faces. The league didn't act harshly against either of them and the NFLPA believes that means they can't now throw the book at a player.

This is positive news for the Cleveland Browns. The former Houston Texans quarterback might not be suspended for an entire year. Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson was the one who initially wanted a lengthy suspension, and that may still be her ruling. However, given the precedent, it does seem unlikely.

Ben Roethlisberger was hit with a six-game suspension for similar allegations a long time ago. Ezekiel Elliot received the same years later.

Given the amount and the severity of the allegations against the Clemson product, the league could push for more than six, but more than eight may not be possible. Despite the potential to miss nearly half a season, this hearing could be considered a win for the former Clemson standout and the Browns.

The legal team did push for zero punishment during the hearing, but there's almost no way the NFL can allow this whole debacle to slide. This also means that Baker Mayfield's days with the Browns are likely numbered. If their current starting quarterback is suspended for a year, they may try to fall back on Mayfield, but since that is unlikely, they can probably go ahead and cut ties.

It will be interesting to see what happens next as the saga nears its conclusion.

