Will Devonta Freeman play in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs?

In Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens will have extra help in the backfield after they activated running back Devonta Freeman from the practice squad on the active roster.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens now are signing veteran free-agent RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus . The idea is that Freeman will be promoted to Ravens’ active roster. Ravens now are signing veteran free-agent RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The idea is that Freeman will be promoted to Ravens’ active roster.

Freeman was one of several running backs the Baltimore Ravens scurried around to sign after losing their top three running backs to season-ending injuries. Ty'Son Williams had a great preseason but barely made the roster and became the starter for Week 1. The Ravens also signed Le'Veon Bell, Latavius Murray, Freeman and Trenton Cannon to fill out the depth chart and have some extra players just in case.

Ty'Son Williams had a fantastic Week 1, recording 65 rushing yards and a touchdown with 7.2 yards per carry. Latavius Murray played as his backup and had 28 yards on ten carries and a touchdown. Trenton Cannon had just two carries for five yards.

Ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens will look to fill up their running back unit and mimick what the Cleveland Browns did a week earlier. So will Devonta Freeman be used on the field?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFLNow: The #Ravens promoted RB Devonta Freeman to the 53-man, his best chance yet to restart his career. From NFLNow: The #Ravens promoted RB Devonta Freeman to the 53-man, his best chance yet to restart his career. https://t.co/eLVNs6CuRf

Will Devonta Freeman start in Week 2?

Ty'Son Williams will remain the starter, and Latavius Murray will likely get some carries too. Trenton Cannon was cut after Monday's game and picked up by the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Freeman will serve as the third running back for the Ravens and will see some carries. Most of his playing time could come in the second half.

Devonta Freeman has had two 1,000-yard seasons in his NFL career. He's not great at ripping off big runs in a game, but he consistently stays above three yards per carry. That could give Devonta Freeman an edge over Latavius Murray and Ty'Son Williams is his ability and production as a receiver.

The Baltimore Ravens could go with Williams and Devonta Freeman in the first half and Latavuis Murray and Freeman in the second half.

Also Read

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens now have four players who have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell and Lamar Jackson. Ravens now have four players who have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell and Lamar Jackson.

The running game is the heartbeat of Baltimore's offense. The Week 2 game will be an opportunity for Devonta Freeman to make an impact and hold off Le'Veon Bell from taking his place on the depth chart. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore could stay in the game with a fast start on the ground.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar