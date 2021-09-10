Why Devonta Freeman is a good replacement for Ravens' RB Gus Edwards

The Baltimore Ravens suffered another massive blow in practice on Thursday afternoon. They lost running back Gus Edwards to a possibly torn ACL. It wasn't the only injury the Ravens suffered as cornerback Marcus Peters also went down with a severe knee injury.

The Ravens signed Le'Veon Bell earlier this week after losing J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL and Justice Hill to a torn Achilles. Both players are out for the season.

Now, the Baltimore Ravens had to move quickly to sign another running back and did so by signing Devonta Freeman to the practice squad late Thursday afternoon.

Bell was signed to the Ravens' practice squad as a way for him to learn the team's playbook and get ready for the season-opener. Now, it seems that Bell will need to put his preparations on a fast track to be ready sooner rather than later.

Ravens now have lost RBs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill in a matter of weeks. https://t.co/tRZGhlIKRD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Ravens sign Devonta Freeman as a replacement for Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards was slated to start the 2021 NFL season as RB1 for the Baltimore Ravens. With the loss of their RB1, the Ravens needed a dominant rusher, which Devonta Freeman will be for the Ravens' offense. The former Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants star has two seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing under his belt.

Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell, at least for the time being, give the Ravens the most decorated practice squad in recent memory, if not in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Freeman is also a versatile running back who can be an option in the passing game. He has over 2,000 receiving yards in his career, as well as 11 receiving touchdowns. Adding a versatile player like Freeman, who can be a part of the rushing and passing game, will allow quarterback Lamar Jackson to be even more potent.

The Ravens were already looking to improve their running game and prevent Jackson from being the lead rusher again in 2021.

Devonta Freeman, once activated on the Ravens' active roster, will give the offense that dominant back presence that they will need, especially after the injuries they have already suffered.

Freeman spent five seasons with the Falcons at the start of his career. Since then, he has spent time with the Giants in 2020 and then with the Saints during training camp this summer before being released last week.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar