Will Howard reveals friends begged him to ditch Cowboys before landing with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Will Howard at No. 185 on April 26. The former Ohio State quarterback, who led Ryan Day's team to the 2024 national championship, talked about his new home in Wednesday's episode of Ben Roethlisberger's "Footbahlin" podcast.

Howard shared his excitement about joining the franchise.

"I was begging for the Steelers to pick me," Howard said. "When you're going through the draft process, especially as a quarterback, you know that there's only a couple of teams that are most likely going to pick you. ... But there was something deep inside me that just really, really wanted to be a Steeler."

He also revealed his friends' advice on not joining the Dallas Cowboys and another team from the NFC East, before the draft.

“All of my friends were like ‘Just don't go to the Cowboys, don't go to the Giants,'" Howard said. "But you know, I'm just happy to be in my home state. I'm close to Columbus, close to my family.

"You know my girlfriend went to Miami of Ohio. Like everyone in the organization, I met with them at the combine, I met with him before pro day, and there was just something about it that just stuck with me. I really wanted to be a part of it."

Will Howard's GF pens heartfelt message for the ex-Ohio State star

The NFL draft is one of the best days in a player's life and an exciting event for their family and friends. One of Will Howard's biggest supporters is his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund.

The couple has been together since April 2023, and after he was selected by the Steelers, Skoglund wrote a heartfelt message for Howard, appreciating his hard work.

"This moment wasn’t luck — it’s years of unseen battles, silent prayers, and unbreakable belief. Proud is an understatement. All in God’s timing. Let the adventure begin." Skyler captioned on April 29.

Skyler attended Ohio State's gamedays, dressed in Buckeyes merch and supporting her boyfriend with full zeal and zest.

