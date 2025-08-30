  • home icon
  Will Howard's GF Skyler shows up to root for Steelers QB's alma mater as Texas faces Ohio State in season opener

Will Howard’s GF Skyler shows up to root for Steelers QB’s alma mater as Texas faces Ohio State in season opener

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 30, 2025 16:17 GMT
Will Howard&rsquo;s GF Skyler shows up to root for Steelers QB&rsquo;s alma mater as Texas faces Ohio State in season opener
Will Howard’s GF Skyler shows up to root for Steelers QB’s alma mater as Texas faces Ohio State in season opener

Will Howard went back to Ohio State on Saturday for the big season opener between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Howard, who once played quarterback for Ohio State and is now a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, arrived with his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, who cheered for his old team.

The 2025 season opener was even bigger because Ohio State had beaten Texas in last year’s playoff, and Texas wanted payback.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @skyeskog)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @skyeskog)

Howard was drafted by the Steelers in the 6th round after a great 2024 season at Ohio State, where he led the team to a national championship. He threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and ran for seven more, winning Offensive MVP in the title game against Notre Dame.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Even though he struggled at the NFL Combine, his playoff success and leadership made teams notice him. Now with the Steelers, Howard joins a QB room with Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

He missed the preseason with a broken pinky, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll be back at full practice soon.

Will Howard made sure to spend quality time before his NFL debut

Before the NFL grind with training camp began, Will Howard and his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, enjoyed a peaceful getaway in Lutsen, Minnesota, surrounded by water, rocks, and close friends.

Skyler posted a series of serene photos on Instagram, including a candid lakeside pose in a backless white top and denim shorts, her dog exploring the shoreline, friends tossing a football, a shirtless Howard relaxing in the water and a cozy shot of the couple perched on a rock, water all around.

“Very blessed to say the least!” Skoglund captioned the post.
Two days later, on July 17, Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund attended their first ESPYs together at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After Skyler posted a carousel of photos from the event, Will dropped a romantic two-word comment on her Instagram:

Best date."

The couple posed in front of the ESPYs signboard at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Will rocked a light gray two-piece suit with white sneakers. Skyler stunned in a flowy yellow dress.

One photo showed Will being interviewed by reporters, as Skyler stood beside him.

