Will Howard’s GF Skyler Skoglund reveals true feelings about her Ireland trip for Steelers' Week 4 win vs. Vikings

Will Howard’s girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, had a weekend to remember in Ireland. It was her first time visiting, and after the Steelers won 24-21 against the Vikings, she posted on Instagram, writing:“First time in Ireland.. and a win!? What a weekend!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe game took place on Sunday at Croke Park in Dublin, with over 74,000 fans in attendance.The highlight from Skyler Skoglund's IG carousel post was Howard hugging her on the sidelines on game day.For the Week 4 clash in Ireland, Skyler wore a black long-sleeve top and black athletic pants. Around her neck was a bright yellow Steelers scarf with bold black letters spelling “STEELERS” and “DEFENSE,” plus the team’s helmet logo. Her hair was styled in loose waves.Source: (Via Instagram/ @skyeskog)The Steelers' owners, the Rooney family, have deep Irish roots. Daniel M. Rooney, their late chairman, once served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland and helped build strong ties there.The Steelers had a strong start to the 2025 season. In Week 1, they beat the Jets 34-32 in a close game. Week 2 was rough, as they lost to the Seahawks 31-17. They bounced back in Week 3 with a 21-14 win over the Patriots and defeated the Vikings in Week 4.So far, they have scored 96 points and given up 98. They’re 3-1, heading into their Week 5 bye.Jack Bech's GF Kylie Young swoons as Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund drops Ireland photo dumpLas Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, was impressed as Will Howard’s girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, shared core memories from her first trip to Ireland.In the comments section of the Instagram post, Kylie wrote:&quot;Stop so much fun, OMG.😍&quot;Additionally, Packers wide receiver Savion Williams' wife, Jorden Lee, wrote:&quot;Beautyyyyy.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @skyeskog)Will Howard and Skyler Skoglund met while the Steelers quarterback was at Ohio State. They went Instagram official on January 25 of this year, five days after Ohio State's 34-23 win against Notre Dame for the national championship.Skyler labeled the Steelers QB as &quot;Ohio's finest&quot; in the debut post.Four months later, as Will Howard was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round, his girlfriend dedicated a heartfelt message to the QB on Instagram. She wrote:&quot;This moment wasn’t luck, it’s years of unseen battles, silent prayers, and unbreakable belief. Proud is an understatement. All in God’s timing. Let the adventure begin.&quot;Will Howard has had a solid start to his rookie season. In Week 1 against the Jets, he threw for 212 yards, scored two passing touchdowns, ran in another, and had one interception. He missed the Week 2 game with a hand injury.In Week 3, he came back strong against the Patriots with 178 passing yards, one touchdown, and 45 rushing yards. Week 4 was his best so far in Dublin against the Vikings. He threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, leading a clutch drive in the fourth quarter.