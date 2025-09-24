Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund sends romantic 4-word message to Steelers QB in 24th birthday tribute

Will Howard is celebrating his 24th birthday on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, his girlfriend Skyler Skoglund sent birthday wishes in a post on Instagram. She shared a photo of the couple after the Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship in January.The photo showed Skoglund leaning down out of the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, embracing and kissing the quarterback. Confetti can be seen on the ground after it fell from the rafters after the Buckeyes win over Notre Dame. In the caption, she called Howard her 'lover boy.'&quot;happiest birthday lover boy.&quot;-Skoglund captioned the Instagram Story.Will Howard's girlfriend sent birthday wishes. (Photo via Skyler Skoglund's Instagram Story)After leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to the National Championship, Howard declared for the NFL Draft. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth-round and is currently on the Injured Reserve after breaking his hand during training camp.Skyler Skoglund announced her relationship with the former Ohio State quarterback in December 2024 in a post on Instagram. She graduated from Miami University in Ohio in 2023.Will Howard's GF celebrated trip back to the 'shoe'Will Howard and his girlfriend Skyler Skoglund traveled back to Columbus, Ohio for the first week of the college football season. The Ohio State Buckeyes honored the National Championship team during their Week 1 matchup and Howard attended the festivities.Skyler Skoglund shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their trip and his appearance on FOX's &quot;Big Noon Kickoff&quot; show. Howard can be seen greeting ESPN's Lee Corso who was celebrating his retirement from College Gameday on the same day. The couple posed for a photo on the field as a sea of red apparel flooded into the stadium for the game. &quot;A Saturday back at the Shoe!? Say less!&quot;-she captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoward played four years at Kansas State University before he transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2024 season. In 16 games last season he led the team to a 14-2 record, completing 309 of 423 passes for a total of 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.