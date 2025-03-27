  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund reacts to top draft prospect's impressive performance at Ohio State's Pro Day

Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund reacts to top draft prospect's impressive performance at Ohio State's Pro Day

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 27, 2025 07:12 GMT
Skyler Skoglund reacts to Will Howard
Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund reacts to top draft prospect's impressive performance at Ohio State's Pro Day (Image Source: Getty and skyeskog/Instagram)

Will Howard impressed greatly on Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday, creating some buzz with only two incompletions (both dropped by the receiver) in 67 passing attempts.

Ad

The quarterback prospect's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, was also in attendance. She posted an Instagram story afterward also sharing some footage of his drills:

Skyler Skoglund reacts to Will Howard&#039;s Ohio State pro day performance
Skyler Skoglund reacts to Will Howard's Ohio State pro day performance

She then shared an image of them together:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"(Two red exclamation marks)"
Will Howard poses with girlfriend Skyler Skoglund after his Ohio State Pro Day.
Will Howard poses with girlfriend Skyler Skoglund after his Ohio State Pro Day.

This is not the first time Skoglund has been in attendance at one of Howard's public workouts. Earlier this month, she shared an Instagram story after his Combine performance:

Ad
"Go Willis."
Skyler Skoglund reacts to Will Howard&#039;s Ohio State pro day performance.
Skyler Skoglund reacts to Will Howard's Ohio State pro day performance.

They have been together since college, according to reports, but it is not known exactly when their relationship started. However, Howard did make his first appearance on Skoglund's Instagram account in December 2024 (third image in the slideshow below).

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings clear about Patriots adding Stefon Diggs for $69,000,000 - “Worthy signing”

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी