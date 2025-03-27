Will Howard's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund reacts to top draft prospect's impressive performance at Ohio State's Pro Day

Will Howard impressed greatly on Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday, creating some buzz with only two incompletions (both dropped by the receiver) in 67 passing attempts.

The quarterback prospect's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, was also in attendance. She posted an Instagram story afterward also sharing some footage of his drills:

Skyler Skoglund reacts to Will Howard's Ohio State pro day performance

She then shared an image of them together:

"(Two red exclamation marks)"

Will Howard poses with girlfriend Skyler Skoglund after his Ohio State Pro Day.

This is not the first time Skoglund has been in attendance at one of Howard's public workouts. Earlier this month, she shared an Instagram story after his Combine performance:

"Go Willis."

Skyler Skoglund reacts to Will Howard's Ohio State pro day performance.

They have been together since college, according to reports, but it is not known exactly when their relationship started. However, Howard did make his first appearance on Skoglund's Instagram account in December 2024 (third image in the slideshow below).

