  Will Howard stunned over GF Skyler Skoglund's countryside look in a denim miniskirt

Will Howard stunned over GF Skyler Skoglund's countryside look in a denim miniskirt

By Prasen
Published Jul 27, 2025 22:03 GMT
Will Howard drops 1-word compliment on gf Skyler Skoglund's IG post
Will Howard stunned over GF Skyler Skoglund's countryside look in denim miniskirt [IG/@skyeskog]

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard has reported to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The camp began on Wednesday and held its first open practice on Thursday. Camp will continue through mid-August.

As Howard gears up for his debut NFL season, his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, enjoys time in the countryside.

Skoglund shared a post on Instagram on Sunday, posing in a serene, lush countryside and captioned the photo,

“sweet sweet summertime.”

Howard had a one-word reaction to her post:

“Stunning.”

Skoglund wore a white fitted tank top paired with a blue denim mini skirt and a brown braided belt. She accessorized the outfit with gold jewelry, including layered necklaces, a bracelet and rings.

Will Howard drops 1-word compliment on gf Skyler Skoglund&rsquo;s IG post [IG/@skyeskog]
Will Howard drops 1-word compliment on gf Skyler Skoglund’s IG post [IG/@skyeskog]

Also read: Skyler Skoglund shares romantic kiss with Steelers QB at scenic Lake Minnetonka [PHOTO]

Will Howard attends his first ESPYs with girlfriend Skyler Skoglund

Will Howard and his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, were in Los Angeles to attend the 33rd annual ESPY Awards on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre. On July 18, the Steelers' rookie quarterback's girlfriend shared a few glimpses from the event on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “First Espys ✨.”

Howard reacted to the post with a two-word comment:

“Best date 🤌🏼❤️.”

Howard and Skoglund were dressed in stylish outfits. Skoglund wore a light yellow strapless gown, accessorized with earrings, a necklace and kept her blonde hair styled loosely. On the other hand, the Steelers QB wore a light gray suit with a white shirt underneath and white sneakers.

Steelers QB attends first ESPYs with girlfriend Skyler Skoglund [IG/@skyeskog]
Steelers QB attends first ESPYs with girlfriend Skyler Skoglund [IG/@skyeskog]

Skyler posted a carousel on Instagram that included several moments from the event. In the first picture, the couple posed together in front of the ESPYs signboard. Another slide showed Howard being interviewed by reporters, and in the third slide, Skyler shared a selfie with Howard. Have a look:

Also read: Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund feels 'blessed' for quality time with Steelers rookie QB before training camp grind kicks in

