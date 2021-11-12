Will Keenan Allen play in Week 10 against Minnesota Vikings? Latest update on Chargers WR's status

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen appeared on the injury report this week with an apparent knee injury. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers edged out the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 on Sunday afternoon.

Allen's apparent knee injury now puts his status ahead of this weekend in question and whether the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert will have the most important target on offense.

Keenan Allen has nine career games with at least 12 receptions and 100 receiving yards. He surpasses Marvin Harrison (eight games) and Wes Wekler (eight) for the most such games in league records.

Will WR Keenan Allen play in Week 10 against the Vikings?

Wide receiver Keenan Allen played an important role in the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Allen played 62 of the Chargers 69 offensive snaps and caught 12 of 13 targets for 104 receiving yards.

Keenan Allen has been a workhorse for the Los Angeles Chargers offense this season. Allen has played 89 percent of the offensive snaps with the Chargers this season. Allen has two touchdowns off of 57 catches for 600 receiving yards.

Now that Keenan Allen has appeared on the Los Angeles Chargers injury report on Wednesday with a knee injury, it puts into question whether he will be ready to take the field against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver is listed as questionable against the Minnesota Vikings, which gives him a 50 percent chance of playing this weekend. Allen will continue to be re-evaluated to see if he can be a full participant in practice by the end of this week.

Last season, Keenan Allen dealt with a hamstring issue, but was still a dominant part of the Los Angeles Chargers' offense. Keenan Allen had 100 receptions for 992 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen also dealt with an ankle injury early in the season, but hasn't missed any time so far this season. Allen already has 57 receptions for 600 receiving yards and two touchdowns through eight games.

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 5-3 and tied for the AFC West division lead with the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West is a tight race as all four teams in the division have five wins with the other two teams, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, tied at 5-4.

Keenan Allen's absence in the Los Angeles Chargers' offense would be a big hit to the team's quest to clench the division lead.

Edited by Windy Goodloe