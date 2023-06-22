Before he was selected 33rd overall by the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Will Levis was known for two things: his breakout seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats and his relationship with Gia Duddy. Now with college firmly in his rearview, the latter is coming to the forefront in a hilarious way.

On Wednesday, Duddy posted a TikTok video about nagging her boyfriend to go running with him. The title screen read:

"when your boyfriend is a pro athlete but hates running long distance"

And the background was their text messages:

Levis: And there's no shot I'm going on runs with you

Duddy: Oh I'm absolutely going to get u to run with me at some point

Levis: No shot... I'm not taking any chances embarrassing myself in front of you doing something athletic

At the end of the video, she mimed:

"I SMELL B*TCH"

Duddy even put out her dare in the video description:

"@Will Levis you have 72 hrs to respond by going on a run with me"

What did Gia Duddy say about NFL Rookie Premiere?

Following his shocking downfall at April's NFL Draft, Will Levis had a much better time at the following month's Rookie Premiere, where he was photographed in a Titans jersey for the first time (he chose number 8). In another TikTok video, Gia Duddy opened up on her experience while doing her makeup:

“I think I had at least six spicy margaritas but we have another event tonight so I have no choice but to get my s–t together, so, we’re chugging!

"Tonight apparently is the coolest night, which is the jersey reveal. So each rookie will see their new jersey for the first time, which is kind of exciting, though."

Does Gia Duddy plan on living together with Will Levis, and why?

Will Levis and Gia Duddy first met when they were studying together at Penn State, and now they will be back to residing in the same city as the NFL season approaches. But unfortunately for their fans, they will have different abodes in Nashville.

Duddy explained why on TikTok:

"My theory is, if we are meant to be together, we can live together for the rest of our lives. We're still young. I'm 21. I'm not ready to live with a man just yet."

