Will Levis had a rough time on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas. Expectations were high as the Kentucky quarterback was slated to be picked in the first round. Turns out, NFL teams reportedly did not trust the much-hyped Levis enough to make a move for him.

Levis went undrafted in the first round and spent the entire night looking dejected in the green room alongside his family and girlfriend Gia Duddy. Social media users felt sorry for the unexpected turn of events and also joked about Levis becoming a victim of the NFL Draft hype, but that didn't last long.

On Day 2, Levis was finally selected 33rd overall by the Tenessee Titans. It was finally time to celebrate for the 23-year-old quarterback after an agonizing first-round slide. Duddy took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend's big move to the Titans.

“Lets ride @will_levis @titans,” Duddy expressed via an Instagram Story.

NFL Draft 2023: Will Levis and Gia Duddy made headlines on Day 1

All eyes were on Levis and his girlfriend Duddy as the duo waited for an answer from one of the teams. He was among the top prospects in the quarterback class along with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. The Levis family saw Bryce and C.J. get picked early in the first round, while Will's draft stock kept falling with every pick.

The cameras captured Duddy's bright red dress at the 2023 NFL Draft, while Levis wore a suit for the main event. Duddy posted photos of her 2023 NFL Draft attire on her TikTok account.

The couple have been in a relationship for two years after crossing paths at Penn State before Levis transferred to Kentucky.

Levis, who is also a finance major, joins the Titans on the back of a good college football season, finishing his final year for the Wildcats with 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was named Football Academic All-America of the Year in 2022.

