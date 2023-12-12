Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis may have made a few mistakes on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. However, the rookie rebounded and led his team to a win over the AFC East-leading Dolphins.

After Levis and the Titans pulled off the 28-27 victory over the Dolphins, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took to social media to give Levis some advice about his dating life, especially with Gia Duddy.

"I’m sitting here looking at the recap Dolphins vs. Titans," Bryant wrote on X. "Then I randomly thought about Will Levis Draft day! If you are thinking.....don’t take your ex-girlfriend back, bro. She got endorsements sitting next to you on draft night. I remember.

"She wasted no time making herself the priority after going viral. You got a chance to be a franchise QB. Make it a priority! Great win, champ!"

Dez Bryant sees a lot of potential in Will Levis as an NFL quarterback, but he believes he will be better off without Duddy. There has been speculation that the couple broke up around the start of the 2023 NFL season. Bryant alleged that Gia Duddy profited after going viral after sitting next to him at the NFL draft.

Levis was expected to be a first-round draft pick but dropped to the second day of selections. Every time a team was due to pick, the broadcast panned to Levis and his family, including Gia Duddy. Bryant said that the Penn State alum needs to make himself the priority and focus on his career and not his personal life.

In Monday's win, Levis completed 23 of 38 passes attempted and threw for 327 yards and one touchdown. He also had four carries and rushed for 15 yards.

Are Will Levis and Gia Duddy still together?

Will Levis and Gia Duddy became one of the most popular couples in the NFL after the draft. Duddy, who graduated from Penn State just weeks after the NFL draft, became a social media influencer in her own right, doubling her followers afterward.

Duddy moved to Nashville to be closer to Levis but said the two wouldn't be moving in together. She posted photos of the two of them together throughout the summer. However, "Pardon My Take" reported in September that Duddy and Levis had called it quits.

At the end of October, Duddy posted a photo of a brand deal she was working on to her Instagram stories. In the photo's background, her television showed that she was watching Will Levis' NFL debut with the Tennessee Titans. Their relationship status remains unknown at this time.