New Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was touted as a first-round pick before last week's NFL draft. But after the Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick, there were worrying signs for Levis.

Those turned out to be true as the Kentucky quarterback fell all the way out of the first round. Levis was eventually taken by the Titans in the second round as many were shocked he fell out of the first.

Now, with a chip on his shoulder, the quarterback can get down to work with his new team. His sister, Kelley, said that she wants her brother to show the world he deserves to be where he is on her Instagram page.

"Now let’s show ‘em." @will_levis #titanup

It was widely expected that Levis would likely go before Richardson in the draft, and if he managed to fall past the Colts (which he did), then there was going to be a real chance he wouldn't be selected in the first round.

That turned out to be true, and Levis has something to prove to the NFL world and all the teams that passed on him.

Will Levis to start as QB3 for the Titans

Will Levis, per reports, will enter the offseason with the Titans as the third-string quarterback on the roster. Veteran Ryan Tannehill at the time of writing is the starter and will be backed up by Malik Willis.

Coach Mike Vrabel said that despite Levis being the third-string quarterback, he will get a chance to prove himself this offseason. So, there's that.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



However, Levis will be given the opportunity to prove himself and has an equal… Will Levis will reportedly start out as “QB3” for the Titans.Titans HC Mike Vrabel said in a recent interview that Ryan Tannehill is the starter as of now, with Malik Willis as QB2 and Levis as QB3.However, Levis will be given the opportunity to prove himself and has an equal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Will Levis will reportedly start out as “QB3” for the Titans.Titans HC Mike Vrabel said in a recent interview that Ryan Tannehill is the starter as of now, with Malik Willis as QB2 and Levis as QB3.However, Levis will be given the opportunity to prove himself and has an equal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/i6NkNuRQeX

There have been reports that the Titans are looking to ship Tannehill, who has a base salary of $27 million and a cap hit of $36.6 million in 2023. The Titans, per reports, are also out on Willis as a quarterback, meaning that there could be a chance for Will Levis to shoot up the depth chart quickly.

It will make for an interesting quarterback battle this offseason as all three have a reason to think they can make it, but also have a reason to think they won't.

Just which way it goes will make for fascinating viewing, but as of now, Levis is starting from behind the eight ball, and the only way to go is up.

