Will Tee Higgins play in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a shoulder injury. Higgins was scheduled to be reevaluated this week in anticipation of the Week 4 primetime game on Thursday as the Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But with a short week to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, will the Bengals rush their wide receiver back or have him get to full health before fielding him?

Will WR Tee Higgins play in Week 4?

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field on Thursday night, they will have to do so without wide receiver Tee Higgins. On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Higgins has been officially ruled out for Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Field Yates @FieldYates Bengals WR Tee Higgins and S Jessie Bates III are officially out Thursday night against the Jaguars. Bengals WR Tee Higgins and S Jessie Bates III are officially out Thursday night against the Jaguars.

Higgins was due to be evaluated this week and did not practice in any capacity this week. Tee Higgins originally injured his shoulder in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, apparently in the middle of the game when he was taken to the medical tent and evaluated.

This will be the second consecutive game that Higgins will miss after already missing the divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals are now eager to get Tee Higgins back on the field by October 10 for the Green Bay Packers game. A game in which the Bengals will need all of their players healthy.

The top two receivers for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night will continue to be Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Filling out the remaining wide receiving core will be Auden Tate and Mike Thomas.

The Cincinnati Bengals will also be without safety Jessie Bates III who is dealing with a neck injury and hasn't practiced this week either.

Tee Higgins had four catches for 58 yards and one touchdown in the Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. In week 2 against the Chicago Bears, before injuring his shoulder, Higgins had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a good start in 2021. With the return of quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are more than holding their own in the AFC North with a 2-1 record. A 24-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers may end up being a key victory in the Bengals' overall success this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:00PM EST on Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

