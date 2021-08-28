Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction & Preview - August 29, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

In their NFL 2021 preseason finale, the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals will meet for a game to decide, well, not much.

While who wins the game does not matter, the players in the game will be playing for their lives. In this game, it will be more about the journey than the destination. The game will be massive in finalizing the rosters for both teams. Who will make the final 53-man rosters?

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals | 2021 NFL Preseason.

Date & Time - Sunday, August 29th, 4:00 PM ET.

Venue - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Miami Dolphins Preview

The Dolphins already know who their top starters will be. This game will mostly be about figuring out the depth of the team.

Decisions made about the Dolphins'' depth chart based on this game could come into play throughout the season and result in wins and losses. Will the Dolphins pick the right pieces based on this game?

Another #Ravens trade: Baltimore is sending versatile OL Greg Mancz to the #Dolphins with a late-round pick swap being the compensation, sources say. Solid, new depth for Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2021

Key Player - Jacoby Brissett

For the Dolphins to win this game, they'll need Jacoby Brissett to play like he has for his entire career. Arguably one of the best backups in the NFL, it will be up to Brissett to keep the offense moving. If he can add more than 20 points, the Bengals' shaky offensive depth could struggle to keep up.

Miami Dolphins Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Jacoby Brissett, Reid Sinnett.

Running back - Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird.

WR - Mack Hollins, Kai Locksley, Malcolm Perry, Khalil McClain, Jaylen Waddle, Jakeem Grant Sr., Kirk Merritt.

TE - Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long, Durham Smythe.

Offensive Linemen - Austin Jackson, Greg Little, Larnel Coleman, Liam Eichenberg, Solomon Kindley, Durval Queiroz Neto, Michael Deiter, Matt Skura, Cameron Tom, Robert Hunt, Robert Jones, Jesse Davis, Adam Pankey.

Defensive line - Emmanuel Ogbah, Adam Butler, Jason Strowbridge, Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins, Benito Jones, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Jonathan Ledbetter.

Linebacker - Andrew Van Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, Tyshun Render, Benardrick McKinney, Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen, Jerome Baker, Calvin Munson, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Brennan Scarlett, Duke Riley, Shaquem Griffin.

Cornerback - Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Jamal Perry, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman, Nik Needham, Javaris Davis.

Safety - Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem, Nate Holley, Jason McCourty, Jevon Holland, Jamal Perry.

Kicker - Jason Sanders.

Punter - Michael Palardy.

Returners - Jakeem Grant Sr., Jaylen Waddle, Malcolm Perry, Jakeem Grant Sr., Jaylen Waddle, Noah Igbinoghene.

Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals are a franchise starving for wins, and are looking for ways to increase interest in the team. A win in the preseason would do wonders for their fanbase over the next two weeks as the team gears up for the regular season. However, it will be up to the coaching staff to resist trying to win harder than evaluating their players.

A win in this game may feel good in the immediate aftermath, but could hurt the team in the regular season if it comes at the cost of evaluating a potential breakout player. Will the Bengals be able to resist a win now to win later?

Last but far from least, Joe Burrow is expected to see some time in this preseason game. It is unclear exactly how long he will play, but it seems that his time on the field will be brief.

Key Player - Samaje Perine

If the Bengals play to win, they will be relying heavily on Samaje Perine, who is expected to play a good chunk of the game. Jacoby Brissett should be able to put up points if he gets a few possessions. So if Perine can grind out as much clock as possible on the ground, it will allow the Cincinnati Bengals to hang around. In a shootout between Brissett and Allen, Brissett could likely come out victorious.

Cincinnati Bengals Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen, Kyle Shurmur.

Running back - Samaje Perine, Chris Evans.

WR - Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, Stanley Morgan, Tee Higgins, Mike Thomas, Trenton Irwin, Ja'Marr Chase, Trent Taylor, Scotty Washington.

TE - C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample, Thaddeus Moss, Mason Schreck.

Offensive Linemen - Jonah Williams, Isaiah Prince, Gunnar Vogel, Quinton Spain D'Ante Smith, Keaton Sutherland, Trey Hopkins, Billy Price, Trey Hill, Michael Jordan, Xavier Su'a-Filo, Jackson Carman, Riley Reiff, Fred Johnson.

Defensive line - Sam Hubbard, Khalid Kareem, D.J. Reader, Josh Tupou, Tyler Shelvin, Kahlil McKenzie, Larry Ogunjobi, Mike Daniels, Renell Wren, Trey Hendrickson, Amani Bledsoe, Noah Spence.

Linebacker - Logan Wilson, Jordan Evans, Darius Hodge, Germaine Pratt, Markus Bailey, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Keandre Jones, Joe Bachie,

Cornerback - Mike Hilton, Darius Phillips, Tony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple, Jalen Davis, Winston Rose.

Safety - Vonn Bell, Ricardo Allen, Trayvon Henderson, Jessie Bates III, Brandon Wilson.

Kicker - Evan McPherson, Austin Seibert.

Punter - Kevin Huber, Drue Chrisman.

Returners - Darius Phillips, Trent Taylor, Brandon Wilson, Darius Phillips.

Dolphins vs Bengals Match Prediction

New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals may be unable to stop Jacoby Brissett's offense, and could struggle to match his multiple touchdown passes. After a good start by Joe Burrow, the Bengals could slowly get passed by Brissett by the end of the third quarter.

Where to watch Dolphins vs Bengals?

This NFL preseason game will be broadcast on CBS, according to FB schedules.

