Maxx Crosby is among those who believe Tom Brady will return to the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even though the new Raiders part-owner has insisted that he is permanently retired from the league, there are still rumors of him returning to the field, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly being slow to recuperate from his foot injury.

Count Maxx Crosby among the believers in said rumors. In an appearance on Von Miller's The Voncast, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end said:

"The possibility, honestly, you know, obviously we got Jimmy G. He's coming back he's gonna be healthy. But you know, you never know what's gonna happen. Tom Brady's a competitor, the greatest of all time.

"So, you know, at the absolute worst, you know if everything doesn't go the way it's supposed to, and we need him, I would not be surprised if Tom Brady shows up in a Raiders jersey."

What else did Maxx Crosby say about his teammates to Von Miller?

The episode with Maxx Crosby was The Voncast's first in almost two months, and he had plenty to talk about with host Von Miller - from headbutting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday Night Football to the ending of the Raiders' 2022 game against the New England Patriots.

The Raiders defensive end also discussed the his team's current roster, particularly their pass rushing unit that includes himself, Chandler Jones, and rookie draft pick Tyree Wilson:

"Honestly, I really think we got a lot of work to do. I feel like the first year, there's a lot of growing pains, ups and downs... I'm like, Chandler Jones, one of my favorite guys, one of the most unorthodox rushers, and now we're teammates and he's bragging about me, which is honestly surreal... (He's) had an incredible offseason and I'm excited to have him, take a huge step forward this year, and Tyree's coming in..."

Speaking of Tyree Wilson, Maxx Crosby had this to say:

"He's a quiet kid. He's got all the ability in the world to do this - 6'5", 275 (lbs), huge frame, a great athlete. It really comes down to putting in the work, and I see him doing that. He's doing that every day.

"As a rookie there's a lot of things going on... all the media stuff, all this going on. But he's been focused, and that's the main thing I take away from him, he's locked in."

