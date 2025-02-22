"Winning is optional for Micah Parsons": Skip Bayless rips Cowboys star while hyping up Myles Garrett

Skip Bayless directed some sharp criticism towards Micah Parsons on Sunday. The sports personality criticized the Dallas Cowboys star for his seemingly ulterior motive behind publicly recruiting Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The drama started after Garrett asked Cleveland for a trade on Feb. 3. Parsons wasted no time getting involved, tagging Garrett in X posts meant to bring down the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Let's stop Thanos and friends," Parsons wrote on Feb. 12, alluding to the Eagles' stacked offense with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

On "The Skip Bayless Show," the host didn't hold anything back:

"I believe winning is optional for Micah ... if it happens, great ... if not, no biggie ... I believe Micah mostly wants to be a star, be treated and paid like a star – a podcasting Dallas Cowboy star ... with starring the priority over winning."

Since Parsons arrived in the NFL in 2021, Garrett has the most sacks with 60. Parsons has 52.5, which is fifth behind T.J. Watt (58.5), Trey Hendrickson (57) and Nick Bosa (53.5).

Bayless speaks highly of Myles Garrett as he criticizes Micah Parsons

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Also on his show, Skip Bayless lauded Myles Garrett's achievement in downplaying Micah Parsons' proposal. This was regarding both settling for less money as he told reporters on Feb. 6:

"Myles Garrett is better than Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett knows it. Myles Garrett has earned being the NFL highest-paid defensive player."

The pursuit of Garrett has significant hurdles to overcome. Browns GM Andrew Berry outrightly rejected the notion of trading Garrett for two first-round picks. Trading him before June 1 would hit Cleveland with $48.6 million in cap fines.

Micah Parsons informed CBS Sports on Feb. 6 that he'd sign a smaller deal to play with Garrett. "Oh, 100%," he replied. But Micah Parsons had a condition – Garrett would have to allow him to make more money because of the four-year age difference.

NFL Network reported on Feb. 9 that the Cowboys have talked about whether to sign Micah Parsons to an extension or trade him for "a king's ransom."

Jerry Jones' history with the Cowboys warns against it. The team does not often go after pricey veteran stars, opting to construct through the draft.

Garrett's contract status is another factor. He has two years remaining on a five-year, $125-million contract he signed in 2020.

