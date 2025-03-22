“Wish we could just get this over with” - Cowboys fans react to Micah Parsons’ latest comments on contract extension

Micah Parsons smells a massive payday coming his way — it’s just a matter of when. The Cowboys pass rusher remains optimistic about securing a long-term extension, but as of now, Dallas hasn’t had “real talks” with his agent, per Clarence Hill.

Parsons, who has spoken with Jerry and Stephen Jones around the facility, isn’t sweating the situation.

“It’s coming along well,” he told reporters on Thursday.

However, with Myles Garrett and Ja’Marr Chase resetting the market at over $40 million annually, Parsons is expected to command a deal that tops Chase’s $40.25 million per year. The All-Pro linebacker acknowledged that $40 million is real to him.

“I just played these last couple years on $2 [million] and $3 million. I think if I had $40 million, I’d be the happiest man alive,” Parsons said.

Cowboys fans, however, are growing restless. One frustrated fan wrote:

“I wish we could just get this over with.”

"Pay that man," wrote a Cowboys fan.

Another wrote, "What has he done to earn that?"

One fan tweeted, "He might get 40 million a year, but it won't be in Dallas."

"Hoping Jerry annoys him so much that he demands a trade," commented one more.

One user said, "This has gotten totally out of control. These contracts are a joke."

Parsons is set to play 2025 on his $24.07 million fifth-year option, but the looming contract drama isn’t going away anytime soon.

Micah Parsons is not disappointed over new contract

Micah Parsons isn’t sweating his contract situation — at least not publicly. The Cowboys’ defensive star remains without a new deal, but when asked about it at a recent charity bowling event, he kept his response short and to the point.

“No,” Parsons said when asked if he was disappointed, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

While extension talks continue, Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged the process takes time. Three weeks ago, Schottenheimer said to Yahoo Sports:

“The business of the NFL has become so big… It’s a two-way street”

Nonetheless, Parsons is one of the best players on the Cowboys' defense, if not the entire team. He is due to play in 2025 on a $24.07 million fifth-year option, but Dallas must sign him long-term before he can fetch a record-breaking contract.

