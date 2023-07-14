With $6,000,000 contract in hand, Chargers’ Austin Ekeler ‘p*ssed off’ at being underpaid

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be playing in the final year of his four-year $24.5 million contract, which he signed prior to the 2020 season.

Ekeler is set to be the 10th-highest-paid running back of the 2023 season, earning $7.7 million in 2023. This off-season he expressed that he feels underpaid and requested a trade after the Chargers refused to negotiate a contract extension.

Ekeler doubled down on his stance this past week as he appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show." He was unhappy that backup wide receivers are making more than he is this season:

“If I’m looking at some of the backup receivers out here that are still making more than me, that’s going to p— me off, right? I’m a little bit like, wait a minute, so you’re telling me these people are the number three receivers and they’re going to make more than me? And I’m the starter? I get more carries, I touch the ball more, I have more of an impact.”

Why Austin Ekeler deserves a better contract

Austin Ekeler during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Austin Ekeler is one of the best and most versatile running backs currently in the NFL. Over the course of the past two seasons, he's scored a total of 38 touchdowns.

In six NFL seasons, he's rushed for a total of 3,727 yards while averaging 4.6 yards per carry, scoring 34 touchdowns. Additionally, he's caught 389 receptions for 3,448 yards, and 29 touchdowns. In total, he's gained 7,176 yards and has scored 63 total touchdowns.

Some current wideouts that are being paid more than Ekeler this season include Russell Gage, Tim Patrick, Jakobi Meyers, Corey Davis, Robert Woods, Cedrick Wilson, Zay Jones, and Allen Robinson.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



- Russell Gage

- Tim Patrick

- Jakobi Meyers

- Corey Davis

- Robert Woods

- Cedrick Wilson

- Zay Jones

- Allen Robinson



These are all solid players of course, but not the superstar talent that Austin… These players make more money per year than #Chargers star RB Austin Ekeler:- Russell Gage- Tim Patrick- Jakobi Meyers- Corey Davis- Robert Woods- Cedrick Wilson- Zay Jones- Allen RobinsonThese are all solid players of course, but not the superstar talent that Austin… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ekeler will be set to hit the free-agent market after the 2023 campaign. If he has another productive season this year, he could earn himself a decent contract. Given the current climate for running backs, that seems uncertain, as is the franchise with which he would sign.