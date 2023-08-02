With Cowboys rumors escalating, Dalvin Cook drops fresh indication of potential Aaron Rodgers teamup with Jets 

Dalvin Cook's future in the NFL has become the talk of the town as the free agent looks for a new home. The former Minnesota Vikings running back has been linked with a host of teams with less than two weeks to go before the preseason games begin.

According to reports, the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys are closely monitoring Cook. However, the 27-year-old has now fuelled rumors of a potential move to the New York Jets to play alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Cook recently visited the Jets during their practice sessions over the weekend and got an up-close-and-personal look at Rodgers. While the four-time Pro Bowler is still pondering his future, he seems to have given fans a hint of his next landing spot.

On Wednesday, Cook took to Twitter to show his love for the Jets and Rodgers. He quote-tweeted reporter Paul Andrew Edson Jr, who highlighted Rodgers' praise for the running back with a green-colored heart emoji.

Although Cook didn't finalize any contract details with the New York outfit, it seems that he was impressed with Rodgers and his comments as well.

It will be interesting to see which team Cook will suit up for in the 2023 season. Last week, the player spoke highly of the Cowboys and potentially partnering up with a great running back like Tony Pollard.

Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports



“Dallas been right there just need to turn that page the last few years. TP is a great running back, just partnering up with a great running back, a great running mate, it would be good…”



( : @ESPNNFL) Dalvin Cook on if he’s considering the Cowboys in FA:“Dallas been right there just need to turn that page the last few years. TP is a great running back, just partnering up with a great running back, a great running mate, it would be good…” #DallasCowboys : @ESPNNFL) pic.twitter.com/F1iuJeLX3V

Dalvin Cook's stats in 2022 NFL season

Minnesota Vikings' RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook had an excellent 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings. The running back finished with 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries. He also added 295 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Cook helped the Minnesota Vikings clinch the NFC North title as the team finished with a 13-4 record in the regular season.

However, Cook struggled in the Wild Card round game against the New York Giants. He posted 60 yards on 15 carries with no touchdowns, as the Vikings crashed out of the playoffs.