WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu on planning her wedding with Raiders' Hroniss Grasu - "There's a lot going on"

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu are all set to tie the knot. Engaged earlier this year, the stunning couple are apparently inching closer to their wedding date. Although there a few details available, the New York Liberty star refrained from providing a concrete date about the wedding.

Though dating publicly, both Ionescu and the Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman have maintained a layer of privacy.

In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the WNBA star spoke about her love story with Grasu, and how they met as alums and eventually fell in love.

“It’s a great love story. A little Oregon Ducks love story. He played football at the University of Oregon, so. He’s a little older than me but we met as alumni from there and we’re now getting married in a couple of months.”

However, the hosts also pointed out the multiple things going on in Ionescu's life. This includes the stellar WNBA season, her engagement, her new Nike line and the new NBA2K24 WNBA Edition cover.

Furthermore, the 2023 NFL season is also right around the corner. Agreeing with the hosts, Ionescu added:

"...and in football season. So it's all, uh...ya, there's a lot going in".

While they will certainly be planning a wedding, the preperations might just be chaotic to get through.

When did Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu get engaged?

Sabrina and Hroniss announced their enagement this year in January.

Image Credit: Sabrina Ionescu's Instagram account (@sabrina_i)

Sharing the proposal on her social media, their perfect moment was captured against the dim-lit, romantic setup. Sabrina even shared photos of her walking in, clearly surprised and enamored by Grasu's prep.

Sharing on IG, she wrote:

"It’s always us🤍 here’s to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally".

That said, the couple never crossed paths while in college. Both found success in their own fields and ended up growing close and dating after they graduated. However, there isn't much detail available about the beginning of their relationship.

Grasu has played in the NFL since 2015 and was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

Sabrina and Grasu at their engagement party. Image Credit: Sabrina Ionescu's Instagram account (@sabrina_i)

In the interview with CBS, Ionescu also briefly mentions her roots, and how important it is to her to stay true to herself. Both Grasu and Ionescu are of the Romanian descent and his parents migrated to the States in '82.

