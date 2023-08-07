Who is Sabrina Ionescu’s husband, Hroniss Grasu? Looking at WNBA superstar's relationship 

Sabrina Ionescu, the rising star of the WNBA, has seen her popularity soar during her four-year tenure with the New York Liberty. At just 25 years old, this talented point guard achieved a significant personal milestone as she got engaged to Hroniss Grasu in January 2023.

Hroniss Grasu, a well-known figure among NFL fans, plays as the center for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 31-year-old football player has been in the NFL since 2015 and has been part of various franchises.

Grasu began his football journey with the Chicago Bears, where he was drafted as the 71st pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Afterward, he played for teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers before finding a home with the Las Vegas Raiders.

During his college days, Grasu showcased his talent with the Oregon Ducks and earned the honor of being named First Team All-American in both 2013 and 2014. He was also a three-time First-Team All-Pac from 2012 to 2014.

Interestingly, like Sabrina Ionescu, Grasu shares Romanian descent, as his parents migrated to the USA in 1982. Moreover, he has a brother named Nico, who played as a placekicker for the Washington State Cougars from 2008 to 2010.

Sabrina Ionescu and her personal relationship with Kobe and Gigi Bryant

Sabrina Ionescu has a special bond with the Bryant family and she even had one-on-one training sessions with Kobe. During the untimely death of the five-time NBA champion and his daughter, Ionescu delivered a memorable speech at their memorial, highlighting their impact on her life and basketball journey.

“He was giving me the blueprint. He was giving Gigi the same blueprint. He united us. He made it so that the outsiders who outworked everyone else, who were driven to be just a little bit different every single day to make those around them, behind them and above them a little bit better every single day. And they weren’t the exception. They were the rule.” Ionescu said in 2021.

When Ionescu announced her engagement with Hroniss Grasu, Vanessa Bryant was the first to react. Up to now, the two-time WNBA All-Star still finds ways to honor Kobe and Gigi during her games.

