What is Sabrina Ionescu’s net worth? Exploring WNBA superstar’s annual earning and contracts

Since being drafted first overall in 2020, Sabrina Ionescu has been one of the WNBA's top stars. Here is a breakdown of her earnings and net worth.

As of 2023, Sabrina Ionescu's net worth is projected to be around one million dollars. Most of this comes from her contract with the New York Liberty.

Aside from her WNBA contract, Ionescu has endorsement deals with a handful of brands and companies. Some of the businesses she has partnerships with include Boardroom, Body Armor, Nike, State Farm and Xbox.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before bursting on the scene in the WNBA, Ionescu made waves because of who her mentor was. Prior to his tragic death, she spent a lot of time training with LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Ionescu's rookie year was cut short due to injury, but since then, she's been a star level talent. Through 25 games this season, she is averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals.

How much of Sabrina Ionescu's net worth comes from her contract?

While WNBA players don't make as much as NBA players, Sabrina Ionescu has still managed to do well for herself. Most of her net worth stems from the money she's made since joining the professional ranks.

After being drafted by the New York Liberty, Ionescu signed a rookie deal of three years, $213,000. Her average salary of that contract was just over $70,000.

Before her rookie deal came to an end, Ionescu inked a big extension with the Liberty. She is set to make $86,000 this season, but that number jumps over $200,000 for the next two seasons.

The number might seem miniscule to her male counterparts, but Ionescu will be among the highest-paid players in the league soon. Her $200,000 salary puts her just outside the top ten when it comes to highest earners in the WNBA. Right now, Diana Taurasi is in the top spot at $234936.

By the time her current deal is up, Ionescu will have made close to $630,000 in her career. This accounts for more than half of her net worth, which is sure to keep increasing as she emerges as a star in the league.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)