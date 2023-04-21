"Wolf that jumped bail" - Pat McAfee sends ChiefsAholic warning ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

NFL fans, who may not be Kansas City Chiefs fans, know the superfan referred to as ChiefsAholic. The fan, named Xavier Babudar, attended all of the Chiefs' games, home and away, the playoffs and even Super Bowl LV. Dressed like a wolf, wearing a Chiefs baseball cap and orange and red tye-dyed pants, he became a famous part of the Chiefs fanbase.

But now he is a wanted fugitive after cutting off his court-ordered ankle monitor last month.

As Kansas City prepares to host the 2023 NFL draft next week, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee warned about a possible appearance by Babudar. On Friday, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee told him to be on the lookout for the wolf when he is in Kansas City.

"Keep your eyes peeled," McAfee said. "There's a wolf that is jumped bail, who is a chief superfan who has guns. Just wanna let you know that."

"Why would you let me know that?" Rapaport said.

"Because I'm a f******, a good friend," McAfee said.

"What am I going to do?" Rapaport said.

"I'm a good friend," McAfee said. "If you see this thing, you need to tackle, call the police. You are 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' all of a sudden if you see this wolf. This wolf jumped bail, Rap. Going to be at the draft. Keep your eyes peeled for this wolf, Rap."

While the ChiefsAholic superfan is unlikely to show up at the NFL draft, it is something to think about.

Why is the ChiefsAholic on the run?

The ChiefsAholic superfan was well known for posting outrageous bets that he placed on sporting events. Some of these bets were worth thousands of dollars and were questioned by other fans as to how he supported his superfan lifestyle. He told those on social media that he was a warehouse manager, but that wasn't true.

He apparently lived in his car at times and was arrested throughout many years for petty theft and other misdemeanor crimes. But his dreams of a lavish lifestyle needed more funding, and that led him to robbing a bank. In December, he robbed a bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He apparently used a CO2 gun and robbed a bank teller.

Xavier Babudar allegedly robbed the bank on his way to a Kansas City Chiefs' road game. He was released from jail in February on $80,000 bail that was posted by a bailbondsman and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He was also told that he needed to remain in Tulsa for the time being as he awaited his trial.

The man known as ChiefsAholic apparently cut the ankle monitor off and left it in the woods in south Tulsa in late March and hasn't been seen since. The judge has issued an arrest warrant for him and has now set him bond at $1 million because he is a flight risk.

