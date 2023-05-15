“Work of art” – Tom Brady drops book recommendation for '99%’ of his fans

Quarterback Tom Brady retired from the National Football League and appears to have been spending his time doing something else. One of them appears to be catching up on some reading. The retired quarterback shared a book recommendation on his Instagram Story.

Avid Reader Press @AvidReaderPress



recommends THE BALL IN THE AIR by Michael Bamberger The book influencer we didn't know we needed! @TomBrady recommends THE BALL IN THE AIR by Michael Bamberger The book influencer we didn't know we needed!@TomBrady recommends THE BALL IN THE AIR by Michael Bamberger ⛳️ https://t.co/cyyWRlaMaV

He said that he knows that his followers don't typically expect a book recommendation but that he just finished the book called " A Ball in the Air" by New York Times Best Selling Author Michael Bamberger.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know you don't normally come here for book recommendations, but I just finished this one from Michael Bamberger in a day, and it's a work of art. My love for golf comes from the challenge of playing as an amateur, not from winning tournaments or collecting prize money. 99% of you have this same relationship with the game. That's who this book is for."

Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story to recommend a book called "The Ball in the Air" by Michael Bamberger.

He said that his love for the game comes from being an amateur player and not playing in tournaments or winning money, simply for the competition. Tom Brady said that he believed that 99% of his followers who also play golf, are the same way.

He stated that this book is for individuals who are looking for non-professional golfers who appreciate the game's other side. The former NFL quarterback is an enthusiastic golf lover who has competed in various celebrity golf competitions throughout the years.

Tom Brady sends heartfelt Mother's Day message to ex-wife, family

On Sunday, Tom Brady took the time to send a Mother's Day message to those who mean so much. Brady took to his Instagram account to post a series of photos of the important women in his life.

The first picture was of him and his mother, Galynn, as well as his three sisters, all of whom are moms. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also shared images of his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, with whom he shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

He also posted another photo with his former partner Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack. The NFL quarterback thanked all of them for the love they bring to their family.

Poll : 0 votes