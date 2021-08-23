Who is Tom Brady's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan?

Tom Brady is the most successful athlete in the history of the National Football League (NFL). Because of that, everything he does on and off the field becomes a huge story.

Not only is Brady the player with the most Super Bowl rings ever, but he's also known for his relationship with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, with whom he has been in a relationship since December 2006. Together, the pair has two children: Benjamin, born December 2009, and Vivian, born 2012.

Brady, though, has another son. He dated actress Bridget Moynahan from 2004 till late 2006. When the pair split, the actress was already pregnant with Brady's first son, Jack, born in August 2007. He recently turned 14, and his father let everybody know on his Instagram that his elder son was turning older.

How close are Jack and Tom Brady?

The relationship between father and son seems to be pretty good. Even though Jack is the only one of Brady's sons that doesn't have Bundchen as his mother, he stills seems to go everywhere with his dad, even to football practices.

Brady uploaded a number of Instagram stories regarding his son's experience as a ballboy during practice, and he seemed extremely proud of Jack. Of course, being Tom Brady's son makes Jack a lucky boy for a plethora of other reasons as well.

Who is Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady's ex-partner?

Bridget Moynahan is a 50-year-old actress born in New York who is best known for her role as Erin Reagan in a political show called Blue Bloods. She first tried out modeling, but then started taking acting classes to change her profession and become an actress.

She made her breakthrough appearance as Rachel in a movie called Coyote Ugly in 2000. Even though the movie received a fair share of criticism, it amassed great numbers that helped her career reach a higher level.

2014 US Open - Day 1 - Bridget Moynahan

Before dating Brady, Moynahan also had a relationship with screenwriter Scott Rosenberg from 2001 to 2003. She started dating Brady the year before, and their relationship lasted three years, ending in a respectful way in late 2006, according to a press statement sent by her representative to People.

Mike Vrabel spent quite a bit of time chatting with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and his son Jack during joint practices this week. This is from @GeorgeWalkerIV of @Tennessean. Vrabel just announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantining. pic.twitter.com/8CdKVJ4QKV — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 22, 2021

However, by the time of their split, Moynahan was already pregnant from Brady, a rumor confirmed in February 2007. Jack, Brady's first son, was born on August 22, 2007. Moynahan and Brady have maintained a cordial relationship since Jack was born.

Edited by Bhargav