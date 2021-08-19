'Perks of having a 7-time Super Bowl champ for a dad': Tom Brady and son Jack bond over the game of football

Tom Brady doesn't have anything more to prove or win in the NFL, but he's never short of motivation on the field.

More than two decades into his career, it's easy to see why he experiences so much joy in the NFL. He loves every single detail about the sport, and this is not only about winning or losing.

This week, his 13-year-old son Jack was present at one of the reigning champions' practices, and he got himself a new gig while his dad was preparing for another season.

Pretty cool, as bring-your-kid-to-work days go … (from Tom Brady’s Instagram, with son Jack) pic.twitter.com/rBMv8fZ0BB — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2021

Brady uploaded a number of Instagram stories regarding his son's experience during practice, and he seemed extremely proud of Jack. The NFL icon made sure to let everybody know that a job must be taken seriously by all accounts:

"[The] Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week," Brady said. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously, just like his dad!"

Jack wasn't spotted over the remainder days of practice this week, so it's impossible to know whether he was just making a single appearance or if he was lucky enough to get this summer job while the season hasn't started.

Of course, being Tom Brady's son makes Jack a lucky boy for a plethora of other reasons. There are plenty of perks to having a seven-time Super Bowl champion as a dad.

Tom Brady's 13-year-old son Jack is working as a ball boy during @Buccaneers training camp.



"It's really a treat for me to have him, he thinks it's fun. It's probably way better for me having him out here." #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/JFHCnZJ8FK — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) August 18, 2021

How much longer can Brady keep taking the league by storm?

At some point, Tom Brady's NFL career will come to a standstill, even though none of us want that to transpire.

At the age of 44, going through grueling practices in Florida's weather during training camp, he still keeps going like he's way younger and his body reflects that.

Brady has two years left on his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; in 2022, he'll be playing at 45 years old, the age he earmarked he wanted to keep playing until while everyone poked fun at his declaration. Not only is this objective possible now but it's almost a guarantee, barring a disaster or a serious injury.

Brady and Gronkowski in a casual day

For the winningest QB in NFL history, this season appears to be business as usual. After winning his seventh title in February, Brady is already preparing himself for another one.

The Buccaneers, who returned all 22 starters from the Super Bowl, are among the favorites for another trip to the Super Bowl. Then again, with Brady on the roster, that expectation comes with the territory.

