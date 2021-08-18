Tom Brady jokingly reveals how many more Super Bowls he wants to win 

Tom Brady is not satisfied with 'only' seven Super Bowl rings.

In an Instagram story shared on Tuesday, the quarterback gave a little tip about how many rings he still wants to win before retiring from the league.

As seen from the picture above, Tom Brady is on the hunt for another two Super Bowl rings.

Brady's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will run for two more years following an extension signed after the Super Bowl LV win in February. At 44 years of age, his goal of playing until he's 45 is within reach now, but perhaps not even the veteran expected to still be one of the best quarterbacks in the league and compete for more rings.

Another important detail is: What if Brady wins two more Super Bowls with the Buccaneers in the remaining two years of his contract? Can he take a shot at a 10th ring? Will he feel tempted to do so?

What are the chances of Brady getting another Super Bowl ring?

The reigning champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first Super Bowl winners to bring back all its 22 starters from the final. They did so through great management of the salary cap by general manager Jason Licht and some veterans taking discounts to bring the band back together and make the team as strong as possible.

The Buccaneers are the favorites to win the NFC and the second favorite to win Super Bowl LVI, according to BetMGM, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's far from a given that Tampa Bay will be able to easily beat Kansas City to the title again if both teams reach the final, but Bruce Arians can take solace in the fact that he's got a team strong enough to make Patrick Mahomes' life more difficult.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl record

Brady has basically every possible Super Bowl record in the world.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

He's played in 10 Super Bowls, more than any other player in the history of the league. Also, his 7 Super Bowl rings are more than any franchise in the history of the league. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 6 titles, just like the New England Patriots, Brady's former team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two Super Bowl rings in their history, but they're hoping to add at least one more before Brady's legendary career finally comes to an end. Whatever happens, they will be hoping that Brady's IG story is true and that he's focusing on two more rings before hanging his cleats.

