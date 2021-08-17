NFL top 100 players of 2021: 3 reasons why Buccaneers WR Mike Evans should be higher on the list 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans has once again been voted by his peers as one of the top 50 players in the NFL. But after falling a massive 18 spots to number 48, is the Bucs wideout being disrespected?

The 2021 NFL top 100 list is currently being released by the NFL Network. Unlike other top 100 selections, this one is voted on by NFL players themselves.

So the players can’t bash the NFL media this time for their position on the list.

Watching #NFLTop100



Tristan Wirfs 89

Shaq Barrett 88



How many Bucs are gonna make Top 100 players? It could be a ton.



Brady

Devin White

Mike Evans

Gronk?

JPP?

Godwin?

Lavonte?

AB?

Suh?

2-3 other O-linemen?

Etc pic.twitter.com/nugfRXec9o — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 15, 2021

The soon-to-be 28-year-old Evans can’t be happy to see himself slide so far down the rankings after helping the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last season.

Here are three reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR deserves to be ranked higher in this year’s NFL top 100.

#1 - NFL history maker

The six-foot-five, 231 lbs., Mike Evans became the first player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 yards receiving in his first seven seasons in the National Football League.

He broke the record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

This record-breaking performance should move Evans a few places higher on this year’s top 100 list.

#2 - Career high TDs

Not only did Mike Evans break NFL and Bucs franchise records in 2020, he also reeled in career-high touchdown passes.

Evans caught 12 TD passes from the NFL GOAT Tom Brady last season, which was not only a career best for the wide receiver but also a Tampa Bay Buccaneers record.

In the 2020/21 NFL regular season, Mike Evans had 70 receptions for 1,006 yards and 13 TDS. He produced these record-breaking numbers despite playing alongside fellow Bucs receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin.

#3 - Post season success

Last season’s campaign was the first NFL postseason experience for Mike Evans. In his first NFL playoff game, Evans broke the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise record for yards in a postseason game.

Evans recorded six receptions for 119 yards against the Washington Football Team. He also caught two touchdown passes in the playoffs to help the Bucs win the Vince Lombradi trophy in front of their home fans.

The Bucs star wideout may not have replicated his unreal 2018 NFL season stats, but he did win a Super Bowl and deserves to be higher than 48 on the 2021 NFL top 100 list.

Edited by Prem Deshpande