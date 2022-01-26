"Worst experience" - Urban Meyer did not mince his words when describing his stint with Jaguars

By now, everyone knows about the tumultuous tenure of former NFL head coach Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer hasn't spoken much about his dismissal from the team following various damning allegations throughout his time in Jacksonville.

But, this week, the former Ohio State and University of Florida head coach took some questions and spoke about his NFL experience on the Don't @ Me With Dan Dakich show.

He talked about the struggles he'd faced as a rookie head coach, and he said losing so often was just something he wasn't accustomed to at the collegiate level.

“It was the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime. What really got me, I almost don’t want to say people accept it, I mean, you lose a game, and you just keep ... I would seriously have self-talk. It eats away at your soul."

In his long collegiate career, his overall record was 187-32. With the Jacksonville Jaguars through 13 games, he was 2-11.

Urban Meyer discusses difference between NCAA and NFL

Urban Meyer discussed the fact that he wasn't used to losing as much at the collegiate level as he did in the National Football League. The former head coach also alluded to other differences that he wasn't familiar with or expecting when he made the move to the next level.

He said that, as a college coach, he would spend most of his time recruiting, and obviously in the NFL, that is not something that is done. He said that it was a learning experience to have a player sign with the team early in the week and then playing just days later. This is not something he'd ever experienced before as a head coach.

“Used to be in college, the reality is you spend 75% of your time recruiting. In professional football, there’s no recruiting. So it’s all scheme, and it’s all roster management. You’re getting guys rolling in on your organization on a Tuesday, and they’re gonna play for you on a Sunday. So there is some obvious differences to the two games.”-Urban Meyer

He also spoke about learning to implement the two-minute drill in the National Football League as another aspect to the game he was unfamiliar with. When asked about whether college coaches making the jump to the NFL is a good idea or not, he joked that he certainly didn't help anyone's case for whether it would work or not.

He didn't speak about what his next move may be or if coaching is still in the cards for him in the future.

Edited by Windy Goodloe