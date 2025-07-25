  • home icon
"Worst jersey in the league": NFL fans react as Packers unveil "disgusting" 1923 throwback uniform

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 25, 2025 05:20 GMT
Green Bay Packers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for their seventh season under head coach Matt LaFleur. Amid their offseason preparations and training camp, they came forward to introduce new alternate uniforms for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

On Thursday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero took to social media to share a photo of the Packers' 1923 throwback alternate uniforms. It features a navy-colored jersey with gold stripes, tanned pants and hand-painted helmets.

It pays homage to the time when the team became publicly owned after the first Green Bay stock sale.

"The #Packers have introduced their new, history-inspired uniform: the 1923 Classic, paired with a leather-look, hand-painted helmet."
However, fans were not impressed with the unveiling of the new alternate uniforms. They took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the jerseys and the color combination.

"Worst jersey in the league by far," one fan commented.
"Disgusting to look at," another fan stated.
"Those are sick and not in a good way," this fan wrote.

More fans piled on in panning the Packers' new jersey.

"Just because something is old doesn't mean it's good," another fan said.
"Soooo they basically ripped off the University of Illinois' throwback uniforms?" this fan wrote.
"Wow these are ugly as hell," one fan commented.
Last season, Matt LaFleur helped the team finish third in the NFC North with an 11-6 record. They managed to qualify for the playoffs but were unfortunately defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.

After Aaron Rodgers' departure in 2023, Jordan Love took over as the team's starting quarterback. He's led the Packers to the postseason twice and is hoping to help them become a Super Bowl contender this upcoming season.

Ex-NFL GM makes bold prediction for Jordan Love with the Packers in 2025

On Monday, former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum came forward with a bold prediction for Jordan Love.

During an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up,' he claimed that the Packers quarterback will end up winning the NFL Most Valuable Player award this upcoming season.

"I love Love. Jordan Love will win the MVP," Tannenbaum said. "You take away three or four throws from last year, he was right there... This is Jordan Love's year."
Love joined Green Bay after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He spent the first three years as a backup option on the depth chart. Last season, the quarterback recorded a total of 3,389 yards and 25 TDs for the team.

