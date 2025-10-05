“Worst QB my eyes ever seen” “Literally trade for anyone else”: NFL fans react as Bengals QB Jake Browning throws 6th INT of season vs. Lions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw his sixth interception of the season during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The turnover came early in the second quarter with the Bengals trailing 7-0. Browning attempted a pass intended for receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but it was picked off.Fans reacted to the interception on X.“He’s the worst QB my eyes ever seen,” a fan wrote.“Literally trade for anyone else,” one fan said.“I’m so over this experiment,” another fan said.More comments followed.“I would rather take my chances with a small rock at QB then this bum please get him out of there,” a fan commented.“They could trade for a veteran qb but choose not to. Fire Zac Taylor cos ts is unacceptable,” one fan wrote, referring to the Bengals coach.“LMFAOOOOOOOO WORST QB IN NFL,” a fan said.Through four games this season, he’s now thrown picks against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3), Minnesota Vikings (2) and the one against the Lions.The franchise is confident about Jake Browning despite strugglesAfter Joe Burrow was sidelined with a toe injury in Week 2, the results with Jake Browning haven’t been great, starting with two straight losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.There doesn’t seem to be any panic inside the Cincinnati Bengals organization. Before Sunday’s game coach Zac Taylor described his faith in the QB as “unwavering.” The team hasn’t had trade talks for any veteran quarterbacks. That includes names like Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins.Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: ImagnThis could be because Browning has played well before. In 2023, he played in the stead of Burrow after he was injured and helped the team go 4-3. He completed 70% of his passes and threw 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions. It wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough to keep the Bengals afloat.Meanwhile, through three games this season, Browning has thrown for 506 yards on a 64.3% completion rate and three touchdowns, not counting the interceptions.Also Read: &quot;The best backup quarterback&quot;: Maxx Crosby gives clear verdict on Jake Browning taking over Joe Burrow's job amid turf toe injury