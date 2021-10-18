'Would have felt like a bandwagon' - F1 star Daniel Ricciardo reveals why he isn't a Patriots fan despite Tom Brady connection 

Not many people can claim to have hung out with Tom Brady but Daniel Ricciardo can certainly do so. When Daniel Ricciardo met Tom Brady in Monaco in 2018, they not only posed together, but the F1 driver also caught a pass from the quarterback. To add to the excitement, Tom Brady and Daniel Ricciardo were standing on different yachts.

Formula 1 @F1 #SuperBowl @danielricciardo Another Super Bowl coming up for Tom Brady Shame he can't call on No.3 to make a few plays for him like this one tonight 👀😉🏈 #F1 Another Super Bowl coming up for Tom Brady Shame he can't call on No.3 to make a few plays for him like this one tonight 👀😉🏈#F1 #SuperBowl @danielricciardo https://t.co/uCvP1vJ1ZC

Despite quite a literal connection, Daniel Ricciardo does not support the New England Patriots, the team Tom Brady was on when they met.

Daniel Ricciardo not on the Patriots bandwagon despite personal relationship with Tom Brady

Daniel Ricciardo might have done the easy thing and plumped to support Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He decided to do otherwise. In his own words,

"Obviously I met Brady and that was amazing, and awesome. But it would have felt like a bandwagon. The Brady pass was surreal. Not just to receive the pass, but to do yacht to yacht was crazy. First one I caught, then I got cocky and said 'let's go further [back]'. We reversed the boat and I didn't quite catch the next couple. Everyone was Brady and Patriots, so I thought I'd do something a little different."

In choosing something different, Daniel Ricciardo chose the Buffalo Bills. At the time, the Buffalo Bills were nowhere near the Super Bowl contenders they are now. What stuck with Daniel Ricciardo, however, was that the Bills Mafia reminded him of his own mates. It reminded him of the way they would watch games together in Australia and how they celebrated. Those who have seen the Bills Mafia's passion, whether they win or lose, will certainly be able to relate.

Also Read

Buffalo Bills fans would certainly find a kindred spirit in Daniel Ricciardo. This is a guy who drinks champagne out of the race boot when he wins a race and gets other drivers on the podium involved in the celebration as well. He is, as they say, the life and soul of a party.

Thus, because of the way the fanbase of the Bills parties hard, they have found a famous F1 driver as their fan. A man who met Tom Brady, who comes from the sunshine and the sea in Australia, chose to support a team not because of their famous players, but because of their famously exuberant fans. Now there is a perfect connection!

Edited by Henno van Deventer