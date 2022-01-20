"Wouldn't be surprised if he decided to walk away" - Tom Brady's former teammate believes this season could be QB's last

Stories about the end of Tom Brady have made the rounds for close to a decade at this point. The idea of Brady's retirement has become a yearly news story and something to be counted upon every single season. Up to this point, they've all been wrong. However, a former teammate really does think this could our last look at him in pads.

Speaking on ESPN's morning show Get Up, sports analyst Rob Ninkovich made his opinion known on Brady's availability in 2022. Put simply, the former linebacker says he wouldn't "be surprised" if the future Hall of Famer hung it up.

"Yeah, it wouldn't surprise me if Tom decided to just kind of walk away and you know, do whatever he wants to do, because listen, right now he's in bonus time."

Ninkovich also pointed out that Tom Brady's successful off-field ventures could be what ultimately sees him walk away from the game as his "TB12" empire continues to expand.

"I mean, he's got TB12 that he has grown to being, you know, in LA and New York and Boston. And he's got his own brand coming out in the Brady brand. With his clothing line."

Ninkovich also pointed out earlier in the segment that he doesn't know what Tom Brady could possibly achieve in another season that would make playing worthwhile. Similar sentiments have been shared by sports analysts and NFL fans alike.

"How many 44 year old quarterbacks have we seen throw for the amount of yards and touchdowns and he'll be 45 in August. So at this point right now, you know, what else does he have to prove to anybody? What else does he have to check off the list?"

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Tom Brady had set an actual benchmark — play until 45. His play hasn't tailed off & he's months away from being 45, so why are these rumblings even out there? I wonder if he has now checked all of the boxes. If he leaves there's no memory of him ever being bad." — @getnickwright "Tom Brady had set an actual benchmark — play until 45. His play hasn't tailed off & he's months away from being 45, so why are these rumblings even out there? I wonder if he has now checked all of the boxes. If he leaves there's no memory of him ever being bad." — @getnickwright https://t.co/BBiACFYqAP

Is this it for Tom Brady?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

Whether or not Tom Brady decides to retire from the NFL or not, it's safe to assume that he's going to go out somewhere near the top. Tom Brady's excellence coupled with his longevity is a true testament to how great of a player he is. Even at 44 years old, Brady continues to break records that seemingly didn't exist before he started playing simply as a product of his age.

Blue By 90 @bluebyninety Ready for an insane Tom Brady stat?



Troy Aikman (Hall of Famer) threw for 188 total touchdowns in his 12-year career.



Tom Brady has thrown 188 touchdowns SINCE HE TURNED 40. Ready for an insane Tom Brady stat?Troy Aikman (Hall of Famer) threw for 188 total touchdowns in his 12-year career.Tom Brady has thrown 188 touchdowns SINCE HE TURNED 40. https://t.co/bkWJEHIn7j

However, went it comes to the issue of Tom Brady's retirement, Ninkovich reckons the former will only walk away once he is truly satisfied with what he has done on the field. Ninkovich did suggest that Brady should take stock and feel good about what he's done up until now.

"And everything that he has done, he left the Patriots went to another team won a Super Bowl, and everything as far as football goes, you know, when you feel content with your career and everything that you've done, you can kind of say, Alright, I'm going to walk off on my own two feet."

Of course, Ninkovich also slipped in that Brady can play until he's 50 and that the Tampa Bay quarterback may only decide to retire because he has accomplished everything he set out to accomplish.

"So you know, Tom playing until he's 50. If he really wants to Sure. Okay, but if he doesn't, and if he decides, Hey, I've had enough, I've done everything I need to do. What's my legacy? What is his legacy? The best quarterback to ever play."

At the end of the day, Ninkovich wouldn't be surprised if this season's proved to be the last for the famous number 12. However, for fans who have become accustomed to watching Tom Brady rewrite the record books, one can assume that they won't want to see the ride come to an end so soon.

theScore @theScore When Tom Brady started playing football he had to march 4 miles down the field in the snow and it was uphill both ways. When Tom Brady started playing football he had to march 4 miles down the field in the snow and it was uphill both ways. 👴 https://t.co/rPdCBy5wnf

Also Read Article Continues below

For now, the show goes on as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this Sunday, January 23rd. Brady will look to win Super Bowl ring number eight as he once again leads his team in the postseason.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by David Nyland