Tom Brady hints at potential retirement due to 'very difficult' family issue

Tom Brady's incredible longevity has no end in sight. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is playing in his 22nd NFL season and is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. He is currently playing at an elite level and is one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award, the fourth of his illustrious career.

Brady had previously stated that he planned on playing until he was 45 before claiming that he could go on until he was 50. A new teaser for EA's Battleground 2042 video game has even predicted that Brady will be playing at the MVP level at age 65.

But during his latest appearance on his podcast, Let's Go!, Brady said he's mulling retirement for one particular reason.

Brady might retire to spend more time with family

Brady's unprecedented success and longevity have meant that he has had to sacrifice spending time with his family.

The quarterback and his wife, retired supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have two kids together, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady also has another child, son Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady said his wife Gisele has had to make a lot of sacrifices to ensure he can continue playing at the highest level. During his weekly appearance on Let's Go!, the quarterback said:

"I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now. And I think there's things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn't worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida. But that's an issue, and it's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, 'Hey, it's time to retire.' And I think there's, you know, we're coming to the end here too, so I don't want to miss any of the kids' stuff."

He further added:

"I get a lot of time off, actually. Football players, we get a good healthy off-season. And I try to do my best with the kids. Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that's been going on in the house for a long time too."

Brady's candid response is a first, as the quarterback has consistently downplayed retirement talks, instead reiterating that he isn't even close to considering hanging his cleats.

The end may be near, but there's still some time to go. Brady is looking in prime shape to add to his seven rings before calling it quits. The Buccaneers are 6-1 and favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in 2022.

