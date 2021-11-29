How a wrong number led to a Michigan high school basketball team FaceTiming Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Tom Brady would agree that wrong numbers are a painful experience for both parties. One caller finds out they were left out in the wind either by their hand or their "friend." Meanwhile, the one answering the call often slams the phone down in frustration or doesn't answer, which can lead to follow-up calls. However, in a rare instance, someone can accidentally contact a professional football team.

A high school basketball team in Pontiac, Michigan, accidentally messaged Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, which eventually led to a FaceTime call. The phone was then passed around the Buccaneers' locker room, according to ESPN. After Sean Murphy-Bunting, Rob Gronkowski butted into the conversation. He was followed by Richard Sherman and Leonard Fournette. Perhaps saving the best for last, Tom Brady himself got involved.

Considering Brady played college football in Michigan, the coincidence was a multi-layered delight for all parties involved, creating a once-in-a-lifetime case of happenstance. One can only wonder if the high schoolers kept Sean Murphy-Bunting's number for future calls.

The high schoolers will likely be tuning into the Buccaneers' games much closer this season, as they will look for any chance to retell the story to anyone who listens.

The Buccaneers lead the NFC South by a comfortable three-win margin. Their final five games are favorable as well, setting the team up for a run at the top seed in the NFC. The Buccaneers, who trail the 9-2 Cardinals and the 9-3 Packers, play the Bills, the Saints, the Panthers (twice), and the New York Jets next.

The Packers still have to play the Vikings, the Browns, and the Ravens, so there are plenty of places where they could slip up. They have already lost to the Vikings once this season. Kicker Mason Crosby is also beginning to look like an issue for the team.

As for the Cardinals, they play the Rams, the Colts, and the Cowboys. If the Cardinals slip up in any of these games, or if Kyler Murray doesn't return soon, the Buccaneers have a good chance to pass up the birds. Of course, to continue winning, the Buccaneers need their quarterback to continue to play well.

Tom Brady hasn't looked quite as dominant over the past couple of weeks, but he's still done enough to win games. Against the Colts, Brady completed 73.5 percent of his throws for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

When Brady and the Buccaneers tied the game at 31 points and had the ball on a final drive, it felt like the game was already over. But Brady, in surprising fashion, threw to Leonard Fournette, who ran for 28 yards to complete his fourth touchdown of the day, giving the Buccaneers a 38-31 lead that they maintained until the very end.

Edited by Piyush Bisht