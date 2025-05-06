“WTF this clown doing?”: NFL fans question Colin Kaepernick’s presence at 2025 Met Gala with girlfriend Nessa Diab

Colin Kaepernick once again is a hot topic of discussion. The Met Gala is known to bring together A-list celebrities from different fields to celebrate a day of high-end fashion. This year, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback surprised fans with his presence at the event.

Photos of Colin Kaepernick attending the Met Gala red carpet with his girlfriend Nessa Diab have gone viral on social media. The ex-NFL quarterback dressed smartly in a maroon and black checked suit while his girlfriend donned an all-black gown with an oversized crop-top jacket.

Fans reacted to the quarterback's presence at the 2025 Met Gala, trolling the former 49ers star and his girlfriend while criticizing him for receiving an invite for the event.

"HAHAHAHAHA WTF this clown doing?," one questioned.

"He hasn't worked in 8.5 years. How does he keep getting invited?," another commented.

"Interesting fashion choices. She is wearing a life jacket while he is dressed like a magic lumberjack," one fan said.

"He looks so dumb lol," another wrote.

"Get this bum off here," one commented.

Colin Kaepernick spent six seasons with the 49ers before his career took a dip. The last time he suited up was nine years ago, back in 2016.

His decision to kneel during pre-game national anthems as a sign of protest led to hesitation in teams about signing him. Thus, after the 49ers parted ways with him in 2017, no other team showed interest in acquiring the quarterback.

Nevertheless, Colin Kaepernick remains hopeful of returning to the league. He shifted his focus to become a civil rights activist. Kaepernick and his girlfriend founded the 'Know Your Rights Camp' that focuses on helping the disadvantaged youth in society.

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab reveals he still trains every day while eyeing NFL return

Last month, Nessa Diab told TMZ Sports that Kaepernick continues to follow his training routine every day despite not playing in the league for nearly a decade.

The former 49ers star and his girlfriend welcomed their first child together in 2022. That was also the last time an NFL team (Las Vegas Raiders) showed interest in providing the quarterback with a tryout. During his six-season stint with the 49ers, Kaepernick tallied 12,271 yards and 72 TDs passing.

