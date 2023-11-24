WWE legend Ric Flair underlines why he's hating on Cowboys' Super Bowl chances

Ric Flair is widely accepted as one of the greatest of all time in the professional wrestling world. He is a 16-time world champion and is considered by many to be among the most entertaining wrestling personalities ever, both with his wrestling and his mic skills.

In addition to being a wrestling icon, Ric Flair is apparently a huge sports fan. He recently revealed during an interview on Club Shay Shay that the NFL is his favorite league to watch.

During the appearance, he discussed several different topics around the NFL with host Shannon Sharpe. He talked about which players and teams he roots for as well as offering some predictions.

Sharpe asked him who he thinks will win the Super Bowl this year. Flair responded:

"Just because it's so damn entertaining, I hope Dallas gets beat."

Sharpe then remarked that notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith would probably need to take off from work for a month if Dallas won the Super Bowl. Flair added to it:

"He won't fill out a TV. You won't let him. I'll be sitting in that chair as the co-host."

Apparently, Ric Flair thinks that the most entertaining outcome for the Super Bowl this year is for the Dallas Cowboys to get there, but lose in the final game. Stephen A. Smith, host of First Take, would likely be pleased if this prediction is correct. He often trash-talks the Cowboys and seemingly gets pleasure out of their failures.

If the Cowboys do win a Super Bowl ring this year, Ric Flair is offering to fill Smith's spot on First Take and co-host with Sharpe.

Smith, the ultimate Cowboys hater, can expect to catch a ton of heat from many different angles if Dallas lifts the Lombardi trophy. Flair and Sharpe jokingly suggested he may have to go into hiding if that were to happen.

Denzel Washington, like Ric Flair, doubts Cowboys' chances to win Super Bowl

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is well-known for being one of the biggest celebrities who is also a Dallas Cowboys fan. Despite his fandom, he apparently has doubts about his favorite team's chances of winning a Super Bowl ring this year.

The iconic actor recently appeared on an episode of the Let's Go! podcast. There, he talked with legendary quarterback Tom Brady about the Cowboys' chances of making a championship run this year. Denzel Washington sounded hopeful but not confident that Dallas could find their way to a Vince Lombardi trophy.

"I don't know. I can't, but can you figure them out? ... I love the quarterback. I love him. He's a leader of men. He’s a man of God. He best win championships."

Brady added that the Cowboys always seem to get close, but can't quite get over the hump. It has been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last won a ring, or even been to a Conference Championship game for that matter.

If they get close again this year and ultimately come up short, it would justify Brady's and Washington's opinions, while also apparently entertaining Ric Flair.