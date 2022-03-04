"They should sign Antonio Brown" - WWE Legend suggests Packers sign one more receiver to help Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and his future is perhaps one of the most talked about subjects of late. Will he stay or will he go? That is the question.

The conversations between Rodgers and the Packers organization is better than in previous seasons. This has led some to think the four-time MVP will stay with the NFC North team.

WWE legend Ric Flair has given his thoughts on what could potentially make the Packers Super Bowl contenders should Rodgers stay. Flair appeared on The Ric Flair Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED and said the team needs another receiver to help out Davante Adams. Who should that receiver be? Flair gave a surprising answer.

"They should sign Antonio Brown," Flair said. “Why not?

It is certainly an interesting proposition. Much of the offense runs through Adams, and having a second star receiver would help spread the field.

Antonio Brown to Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers?

Could Brown work in Green Bay?

The 33-year-old receiver is now a free agent after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his spectacular incident on the sidelines against the New York Jets.

It was thought he was on his last chance in the NFL when Tampa made the decision to sign him. After winning the Super Bowl in 2020 with the Bucs, it was thought Brown had turned a corner. However, several incidents followed, and he was cut from the team.

Could Rodgers use a player like Antonio Brown? Absolutely. However, whether the Packers organization would want to take a risk on Brown is another matter entirely.

With Davante Adams being such a focal point of the offense, having a second target wouldn't hurt. Last season, Adams had 123 receptions for the season, the next best was Allen Lazard with 40.

L.A. Times Sports @latimessports Tampa Bay extends their lead 21-6 after a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Antonio Brown Tampa Bay extends their lead 21-6 after a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Antonio Brown https://t.co/209ReAmpqO

Adams also had over 1,000 more receiving yards than the next-best wideout for the Packers, which was again Lazard with 513 yards. Aaron Jones totaled 52 receptions for the year as the team's running back.

Brown put up some good numbers in his seven games this season. Forty-two receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers would certainly utilize Brown's deep threat ability as well.

However, the 33-year-old receiver would want his fair share of targets, but doing so would take away from Adams. Green Bay's quarterback would have to walk a fine line to keep them both happy.

Whether another team takes a chance on Brown remains to be seen, but Nature Boy thinks a place in Green Bay would be perfect for the troubled receiver.

