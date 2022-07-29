"I'm a fan of yours for using the word" - WWE star Hornswoggle defends Jerry Jones for using height-related slur

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is famous for talking, perhaps a little too much. The billionaire slipped up at the Cowboys' opening day press conference as training camp opened up.

Jones used a slur, the M-word, as he was talking about Larry Lacewell. He is a former employee who just passed away. Speaking to the media, Jones said:

"Lace held court out here. I'm going to get me somebody, a m*****, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us. Look at the practice with us."

This, of course, caused quite a stir on social media. Former WWE star Hornswoggle, whose real name is Dylan Postl, was born with a genetic condition that causes dwarfism responded to Jones' comments.

Hornswoggle said via TMZ Sports:

"You didn't need to apologize to me, Jerry Jones. I'm a fan of yours for using the word because I use the word because I'm OK, and I don't take myself too seriously."

There was serious backlash to the comments made by the billionaire. He issued a statement. The Cowboys owner said via Firstsportz.com:

“Earlier today, I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize."

Jones and Cowboys underfire for poor offseason

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season. The team had one of the best offenses in the league last season as they scored points for fun. They did come unstuck in the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Expectations were high for Dallas to make some serious moves this offseason. That hasn't happened.

Many thought Dallas would add more pieces either on offense or defense. Instead, they lost key players. Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns for essentially nothing (a fifth-round pick). Defensive end Randy Gregory, who was showing signs of becoming the breakout star Dallas needed, was sent to the Denver Broncos.

It leaves the Cowboys offense, who will be without Michael Gallup, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, rather thin. Ceedee Lamb is the only star for Dak Prescott to throw to, along with Dalton Schultz.

The defense, at least, has Micah Parsons, but will it be as good as last season? The defense will need to get back to that level at a minimum.

The offense is no longer the strong point of the team. Instead, it's the other side of the ball. Many suggest that the Cowboys will try and go back to its 2016 gameplan -- running the football and having heavy off-play action.

Whether or not they do, the Dallas front office missed the chance to solidify its chances of a Super Bowl in 2022. They did so by allowing stars to leave and not replacing them.

