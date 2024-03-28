WWE superstar Seth Rollins doles out advice for Bears GM on how to approach 2024 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears find themselves in an excellent spot to make a huge splash during the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition to owning the first overall pick due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers last year, they also have the ninth pick. The opportunity to pick twice in the top ten picks is rare, but it provides a chance to completely change the direction of the franchise.

At this point in the 2024 NFL offseason, it seems extremely likely that they are going to take USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams as their top pick. They have several different legitimate ways that they can go with their second selection.

Bears fan and WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently gave his advice for the pick during a recent episode of Good Morning Football.

"The great thing about this ninth pick is that I feel like we're a complete team and we're only missing a few things. There's no glaringly obvious need. In my opinion, when you get to nine, you pick the best available," Rollins said.

"If you get to nine and it's Nabers, and he's still there for some reason, or Odunze, or something happened with Marvin Harrison Jr., I think you got to take one of those three guys. They're one of the gamechangers."

Seth Rollins seems to believe that taking a wide receiver would make the biggest impact on improving the Bears' overall roster construction.

The Bears recently acquired Keenan Allen via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to join DJ Moore in the lineup, but adding an elite prospect could take their offense to another level. This could potentially get the Caleb Williams era off to a favorable start.

Bears mock draft

While Seth Rollins believes that his Bears would do best by selecting a wide receiver with their ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, apparently Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator sees them going in a different direction.

Rather than getting Caleb Williams an additional weapon in the passing game, it predicts that they will get him more protection on the offensive line.

The Simulator picked top offensive tackle prospect Olumuyiwa Fashanu of the Penn State Nittany Lions for their second pick in the first round.

Blocking has been a major issue in Chicago in recent years, so the pick makes sense. The franchise would be wise to protect their new franchise quarterback and this would help them to do so.