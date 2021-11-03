WWE superstar Seth Rollins is not happy with how 2021 NFL season is panning out for Bears

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins displeased with Chicago Bears' 2021 NFL season

The NFL and WWE don't cross paths too often, but the Chicago Bears are playing so poorly in 2021 that one WWE superstar had to speak up on Twitter.

Seth Rollins, real name Colby Lopez, is a WWE veteran, self-proclaimed "Visionary", and Grand Slam Champion, but also happens to be an avid fan of the NFL's Chicago Bears and MLB's St. Louis Cardinals.

Rollins must have been viewing the game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. Just after 4:00 PM Eastern Time, he posted the following on his Twitter page:

Seth Rollins sent this tweet just after the Chicago Bears let a 13-9 halftime lead turn into a 33-22 loss. The Bears' defense was unable to hold off the 49ers late in the fourth quarter with Chicago down by just one point. The Bears were without star pass-rusher Khalil Mack and head coach Matt Nagy and suffered their third straight loss, all to top-level NFC teams.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was supposed to bring some hope back to the fans of the Chicago Bears when drafted eleventh overall. He's 2-4 as a starter with just three passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. His most recent pick happened on the final drive for the Bears on Sunday. Justin Fields' last-minute interception was likely the result of Seth Rollins' tweet.

The 2021 NFL season likely won't get any better for Seth Rollins or any other Chicago Bears fan. They are 3-5, third in the NFC North, and have to face the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense in primetime on Monday night this week.

The only wins the Bears could end up having for the rest of the year are the Detroit Lions and New York Giants. 5-12 is not the record the Bears were hoping for this season.

It's not just the Chicago Bears that is giving Seth Rollins football woes. He happens to be part of Michael Fabiano's celebrity fantasy football charity league. Similar to the Bears, Seth Rollins is 3-5 in fantasy football and in second-to-last place. Only fellow WWE superstar The Miz is behind him in the standings.

The pitcher for Seth Rollins' favorite baseball team also happens to be in first place: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. A triple slap in the face.

The Bears lost. Seth Rollins' fantasy team lost.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edge then beat him at Crown Jewel. It hasn't been a good few weeks for the "Visionary" of the WWE.

Edited by Ryan K Boman